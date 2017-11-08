Facebook wants you to send it all your nude pics before anyone else can

FACEBOOK HAS taken a somewhat unorthodox approach to the problem of revenge porn by asking people to send in their nude pics.

The Australian arm of the social networking giant has asked users who have shared intimate pictures of nudeyness and sexy time, and are concerned that their partner, or worse, ex-partner might put them online, (much as Sia did yesterday) by sending them in... to Facebook.

The plan is that Facebook will hash the images, encoding them with a unique identifier. This means if someone else tries to send the same image again, it will automatically be blocked.

It works like this. You tell Australian government department that is working with Facebook. Facebook then arranges for you to send the photos to yourself via Messenger. Wink tipped, so to speak, Facebook will create the hash for each image without storing the pic itself, and definitely not using it to start some sort of dinkle gallery channel on Sky.

e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant told ABC News that victims of "image-based abuse" often find the consequences "devastating" but although the idea of uploading your own dick pics might seem a bit weird, it was a considered approach.

"[Facebook] thought of many different ways about doing this and they came to the conclusion as one of the major technology companies in the world that this was the safest way for users to share the digital footprints," Ms Inman Grant said.

"We have a great deal of comfort that they have chosen the most secure route … we want to empower people to be able to protect themselves and take action, we don't want to make them vulnerable."

The scheme was first launched in April, but at that time, it required you to send your dubious deliveries to a human who would vet them for levels of rudity and manually trigger them to be hashed.

This new method means that theoretically, no third party will see them. Although other services have cracked down on revenge porn, this is the first time AI is being used to shield human eyes. µ