Intel hires AMD's RTG boss Raja Koduri to work on high-end discrete graphics

INTEL HAS CONFIRMED that it's hired up AMD's Radeon Technologies Group (RTG) boss, Raja Koduri to work on high-end discrete graphics.

News of Koduri's departure from AMD first broke on Wednesday after an email that he sent to the RTG team was obtained by Hexus.

At the time, reports had speculated that he'd taken a "leading role" at Intel, and the chipmaker last night confirmed the rumours, announcing that it had hired Koduri as chief architect, senior vice president of the newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group, and as general manager of a new initiative to drive edge computing solutions.

Intel says that, as part of his new role, Koduri will expand the firm's position in integrated graphics for the PC market with high-end discrete graphics solutions "for a broad range of computing segments."

This confirms that after failed attempts in the past, Intel is going to take another stab at developing its own discrete GPUs, no doubt in a bid to muscle in further on Nvidia's territory.

Dr Murthy, Intel's chief engineering officer and group president of the Client and Internet of Things Businesses and System Architecture, said in a statement: "Raja is one of the most experienced, innovative and respected graphics and system architecture visionaries in the industry and the latest example of top technical talent to join Intel.

"We have exciting plans to aggressively expand our computing and graphics capabilities and build on our very strong and broad differentiated IP foundation.

"With Raja at the helm of our Core and Visual Computing Group, we will add to our portfolio of unmatched capabilities, advance our strategy to lead in computing and graphics, and ultimately be the driving force of the data revolution."

Koduri said: "I have admired Intel as a technology leader and have had fruitful collaborations with the company over the years.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Intel team and have the opportunity to drive a unified architecture vision across its world-leading IP portfolio that help's accelerate the data revolution."

Raja will start at Intel in December and, according to reports, AMD's CEO Lisa Su will be taking over the firm's Radeon division for the time being.

Koduri's move from AMD to Intel comes just days after the two firms put their 20-year-long feud behind them to co-launch an Intel Core microprocessor with integrated Radeon graphics, no doubt in an attempt to take down market leader Nvidia.

The new 8th-gen chip, which Intel claims reduces the usual silicon footprint to less than half that of standard discrete components on a motherboard, will feature a "semi-custom" graphics processor from AMD.

This, the firms claim, will offer discrete graphics-level performance for playing games, editing photos or videos, and other tasks that can leverage modern GPU technologies. µ