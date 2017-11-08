Mixed reactions as Twitter rolls out 280-character limit to all users

ALRIGHT PEOPLE, this is not a drill. Twitter has gone the full 280.

After piloting with selected smug gits for several months, Twitter on Tuesday night quietly rolled out 280-character tweeting for the masses. And because Twitter is the official social network of moaning, people moaned.

We wanted an Edit button

We wanted Reactions

We wanted Stickers

We wanted less spam

We wanted Stories

We wanted better analytics

We wanted audio messages

We wanted 18+ blockers

We wanted to know what Twitter is actually supposed to be used for



Then they gave us #280characters 😑 — Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) November 8, 2017

This circle is the dumbest thing ever! The old character count was way more convenient!#280characters pic.twitter.com/OAE2eIG4zv — MIRAGE (@Mirage_Intl) November 8, 2017

Apparently, the idea is to make it easier for those using Western alphabets to write tweets with the same content as those who use Chinese and Japanese (for example).

However, in reality, it seems most people so far are using it to clog up our timeline with Taylor Swift lyrics or Bible verses.

The app now shows a dial which counts down until you have 20 characters left, which is when a count proper kicks in. That alone is proving divisive, with many saying they would prefer to see a full count.

Twitter says that in its research during the pilot, once the novelty of the 280 character tweet wore off, most people normalised out at the 140 or below mark, perhaps occasionally straying over by a few characters.

"We - and many of you - were concerned that timelines may fill up with 280 character tweets, and people with the new limit would always use up the whole space," the firm said.

"But that didn't happen. Only 5 per cent of tweets sent were longer than 140 characters and only 2 per cent were over 190 characters. As a result, your timeline reading experience should not substantially change, you'll still see about the same amount of Tweets in your timeline."

The real end-game though is to increase user numbers which are still preventing Twitter from turning a serious profit.

Of course, Twitter is also capable of much joy too.

And our favourite...

I DID NAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT. Oh hi Mark. — The Disaster Artist (@DisasterArtist) November 8, 2017

But lest we forget, the QI Elves are always here to remind us of the universal truth.

"Brevity is the soul of wit."

- WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE. Hamlet.#280characters — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) November 8, 2017

With power comes responsibility, people. Tweet wisely. µ

*though we think he may have actually had it first.