Logitech will deliberately brick Harmony Link devices next year

PERIPHERAL MAKER Logitech has told users of its Harmony Link hub that the product will be intentionally bricked as of March 2018.

The announcement, which was made to Logitech customers via email before it was later confirmed by phone support, saw the firm admit that it'll shutting down the Hub's cloud service, so users will no longer be able to play movies, music or TV shows with a connected Android or iOS device after 16 March 2018.

The move came as a nasty surprise to owners of the Harmony Link, and a thread on Logitech's support site accuses the firm of merely 'renting' the hardware to customers.

Logitech has responded to the online outrage by offering customers with a device in warranty a free upgrade to its newer Harmony Hub. However, those who purchased the device closer to 2011 have been given a measly 35 per cent discount off a new device.

The situation gets even worse when you see that Logitech has added the words 'class action lawsuit' to its profanity filter.

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, the topic has expanded into a wider discussion about the dangers of internet-connected devices, which companies can tamper with or turn off at will.

The full text of Logitech's original email is below:

Dear [Customer Name],

This is an important update regarding your Harmony Link. On March 16, 2018, Logitech will discontinue service and support for Harmony Link. Your Harmony Link will no longer function after this date.

Although your Harmony Link is no longer under warranty, we are offering you a 35% discount on a new Harmony Hub. Harmony Hub offers app-based remote control features similar to Harmony Link, but with the added benefit of the ability to control many popular connected home devices. To receive your discounted Harmony Hub, go to logitech.com, add Harmony Hub to your cart, and use your personal one-time promotional code [promo code] during checkout.

Thank you for being a Logitech customer and we hope you will take advantage of this offer to upgrade to a new Harmony Hub.If you have any questions or concerns about Harmony Link, please email the Harmony customer care team.

Regards,

Logitech Harmony Team

A member of the Logitech support team provided this update on the original thread:

Hi everyone,

We just updated our Harmony Link application to inform customers of this end of life. As we previously communicated to affected customers via email, Logitech Harmony Link services and support will no longer be available to users effective on March 16, 2018.

I want to make sure those within warranty redeem their free Harmony Hub, which provides similar, if not better, app-based remote control features to Harmony Link.

For those that are out-of-warranty, we are providing a one-time discount offer for a new replacement remote from Logitech.com. I hope you will take advantage of it.

If you did not receive your code for a replacement or discount, please send us an email at https://support.myharmony.com/email.

Thank you.

The Harmony Link originally went on sale in October 2011 for $100. It is no longer being sold. µ