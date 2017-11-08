Apple Pay Cash makes its debut in latest iOS, watchOS releases

APPLE PAY CASH, the firm's long-awaited P2P payments service, has made its debut in Apple's latest iOS and watchOS beta releases.

The feature, which lets iPhone-wielding pals send money via iMessage, was first announced at Apple's developer conference earlier this year, with the firm promising a release alongside the now-official iPhone 8 and iPhone X in September.

However, Apple was forced to ship iOS 11 without the P2P service, admitting at the time that Pay Cash "wasn't ready" to ship in September as planned.

It's now two months on, and Apple's Pay Cash is finally making its debut in the latest betas of iOS 11.2 and watchOS 4.2. This means developers, along with those signed up to Apple's public beta programme, can now test drive the service. Assuming they live in the US, at least.

The feature, which likely will be available to all once iOS 11.2 and watchOS 4.2 see a public rollout, will show up in Messages as an 'Apple Pay' button in the apps section, which when pressed, allows you to initiate a payment.

Payments can also be triggered by simply asking for money in a message, tapping on a message sent by someone else asking for money or by barking at Siri to do it for you.

Apple Pay Cash gets its funds from the existing debit and credit cards that you have set up in Apple's Wallet app, and while paying with the former is completely free, Apple will charge an "industry standard" fee for credit cards.

Once first payments have been initiated, users will be issued a virtual Apple Pay Cash card, which - unsurprisingly - can only be used inside Apple Pay. This means the service won't work for everyone, but for those who frequently use Apple Pay to make purchases in stores, apps and on the web, it should prove convenient enough.

Once available in the UK, Apple Pay Cash will be compatible with the iPhone SE, iPhone 6 or later, iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 or later, and Apple Watch. µ