Nvidia launches limited edition Star Wars Titan Xp GPUs

NVIDIA HAS jumped aboard the Star Wars bandwagon with special edition versions of it's Geforce Titan Xp GPUs, proving once again that where Star Wars is concerned, you can market ruddy anything.

"Harness the power of the ultimate GPUs for the ultimate Star Wars fans" quoth the drivel as basically, the existing graphics cards get a red or green glow depending on whether you opt for the Jedi Order edition or the Galactic Empire edition.

Of course, there's no question that these are kick-ass graphics engines, based as they are on Nvidia's Pascal architecture - so good that it has taken Intel and AMD joining forces to take them on.

Nevertheless, the actual products are essentially the same thing with different coloured lights on them, which - let's be absolutely clear about this - many people won't actually see because they're inside the ruddy case.

Launched at Nvidia GTC, they run 3840 Nvidia Cuda cores running at 1.6GHz and 12GB of GDDR5X memory running at over 11Gbps, offering 12 teraflops. The boost clock runs at 1582MHz, perfect for VR malarky. But yeah, screw it, let's put a neon light on them and call them Star Wars editions.

They're a little more streamlined but if you're expecting anything new specs-wise prepare to be disappointed.

Apparently, the look of the metal, which is slightly corroded, was achieved by spraying them with a salt solution. This is limited to the Jedi Order version, whereas the Galactic Empire version is all shiny and new and Darth Vader-y.

Preorders open tomorrow (8 November) at 2m UK time and are limited to one per person. They're actually a bargain for what you get at just $1m200 (£915), and thankfully there's no mark up compared to the regular editions - and we've got a lot of respect for Nvidia for that.

This is far from the last tenuous tech tie-in we'll see connected to the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi next month, but so far, it's easily the winner of most tenuous. We'll round up some of the others nearer Christmas. µ