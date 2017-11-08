Opera's latest update brings WhatsApp support and VR player

Easier to use means you don't have to be classically trained

NORWEGIAN BROWSER COMPANY Opera has announced its latest incarnation with a few unique features designed to give the big boys a run for their money.

Opera Reborn, which adds in some of the features of the experimental Opera Neon to the stable edition, has been updated to include some features not found in other Chromium-based browsers.

Screenshot sharing has been added with the ability to annotate with emojis, selfies and so on, as well as (for grown-ups) proper editing tools to only show the part of the page you want, or make a note, highlight and so on.

New chat services including Facebook Messenger, Telegram and WhatsApp have been added to the list of natively supported options along with some less UK-centric ones, directly accessible from the Opera sidebar without the need for extensions.

A new easy set-up start page brings many of the most popular options such as ad-blocking to the front and centre and also makes it easy to migrate away from other browsers in fewer clicks.

The pop-up search tool has been improved and now offers 32 units of measurements, 14 time zones and now 37 currencies. Extension icons can now be rearranged, private mode has been given a facelift to match regular browsing, and the whole thing has been given a tweak to make it look its best on HD screens. This includes improved appearance on the latest High Sierra edition of macOS.

"We believe today's browsers are getting dated, and that there is a strong need to rethink and modernize the browser," said Krystian Kolondra, head of the Opera browser.

Also included is a VR player, a first for a mainstream browser, letting users of Oculus and HTC Vive play 360 video direct from Opera. This was previewed in the Developer Edition.

Opera is available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux and this new version is available now.