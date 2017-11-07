Kaspersky warns of increased DDoS attacks against gaming companies

POTENTIAL DIPLOMATIC THREAT Kaspersky has returned to its map of malware and reported that DDoS attacks are forever increasing and becoming more inventive.

The firm published its latest quarterly report into such attacks explaining that they are keeping it busy. It says that threats are maturing and spreading.

"In addition to the development of trends observed in previous reporting periods, such as botnets shifting from computers to other form factors, the preference for complex DDoS attacks instead of large-scale onslaughts, the increasing role of Linux botnets and so on, Q3 also saw an increase in the number of countries where resources are targeted, as well as a growing number of attacks on gaming and new financial services (such as ICOs)," explained the firm.

Kaspersky found that 98 countries were targeted by DDoS attacks in the last three months, an increase of 12 against the previous period. The UK proved to be a popular spot in which to keep a command server, as does Italy, while the UK is also the 5th most attacked geography.

What has really taken Kaspersky's eye, however, is attacks on the entertainment business and gaming services.

"Entertainment and financial services - businesses that are critically dependent on their continuous availability to users - have always been a favourite target for DDoS attacks," said Kirill Ilganaev, head of Kaspersky DDoS Protection at Kaspersky Lab.

"For them, the downtime caused by an attack can result not only in significant financial losses but also reputational risks that could result in an exodus of customers to competitors. It's not surprising that gaming services with multi-million turnovers attract the attention of criminals and that new types of financial sites have come under attack.

"What is surprising, however, is that many companies still don't pay enough attention to professional protection against DDoS attacks. The recommended approach for these companies is to delegate protection from DDoS attacks to a reliable supplier with deep knowledge of cyberthreats and the methods of combating them, and to reassign the IT resources that are freed up to the development of the business."

Victims in the last quarter include The UK National Lottery and games out of Blizzard Entertainment. µ