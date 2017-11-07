Pixel 2 XL update addresses 'dull' display and burn-in issues

GOOGLE HAS PUSHED OUT a software update that aims to fix the multitude of screens issues that have plagued the Pixel 2 XL since its release last month.

According to Google community manager 'Orrin' who announced the update on the Google Support forums, the update first tackles the 'burn-in' issue affecting the handset's P-OLED panel.

A new 'fade out' mode will see the onscreen navigation buttons disappear after a period of inactivity in a bid to reduce the burden on the display, while a slight reduction to the Pixel 2 XL's maximum brightness levels also aims to reduce the likelihood of burn-in occurring.

It won't fix the issue completely, though, with Orrin noting: "Since all OLED displays experience some degree of decay over time, we'll continue to make enhancements which maximize the life of your Pixel screen."

The update also includes three new colour profiles for Pixel 2 XL users, which aims to address complaints that the display is somewhat "dull" in comparison to the likes of the Galaxy S8.

In the 'Colours' menu, Pixel 2 XL users can now select from 'boosted', 'natural' and 'saturated' profiles. The boosted mode, as noted by Android Central, seems similar to Google's old 'vivid colours' option, which didn't seem to make a huge difference to the display.

The natural option does what it says on the tin, while saturated mode offers an all-round punchier colour range than before. However, Android Central notes that users shouldn't expect the Pixel 2 XL's display to all of a sudden come alive and look like that on a Galaxy Note 8, for example.

While the update takes aim squarely at the multitude of screen issues affecting the larger Pixel 2 XL, it also addresses the well-publicised clicking noise heard on some Pixel 2 handsets.

Google promises that "further enhancements" will be included in its upcoming December update.

Earlier this week it emerged that, on top of these issues, some Pixel 2 XL handsets were shipping without an, er, operating system installed. Google claims to have "already fixed" the problem. µ