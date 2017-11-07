The Xbox One X is out now and Microsoft really wants you to buy one

HEAR THOSE TRUMPETS? That's all part of the noise coming out of Microsoft about the Xbox One X console that goes on sale globally today and costs the best part of £450.

You'd have to be pretty keen on Xbox to be out there getting one, but according to Microsoft, "the world's most powerful console" is already well served on the pre-order front, and with Christmas coming isn't likely to stay on shelves long.

"We built Xbox One X to give game creators the most powerful platform to bring their visions to life and to give gamers the best console to play the games of the past, present and future," said Phil Spencer, head of gaming at Microsoft.

"We're excited to offer gamers the world's most powerful console with access to the largest games line-up in Xbox history — more than 1,300 titles and more than 220 exclusives."

Just over a week ago Microsoft UK was urging people to panic buy the console. "The Scorpio edition sold out in record time," said Xbox UK boss Harvey Eagle. "It was the fastest pre-order of an Xbox that we've ever had. I can't guarantee that stock will be available in launch week for people to just walk into a store and pick up. Demand is really high.

"I'd just encourage people if they want one at launch, to get moving. What I can say is that we will have new stock deliveries into retail each week as we get through to Christmas."

We are not planning on legging it down to PC World to buy one, because it feels like a massive luxury, which it is… at least according to the people at Microsoft.

They boast of its immersive gaming and entertainment at 4K levels is world-beating, with the firm claiming that you have not played a game if you haven't played it on the Xbox One X. OK, then.

Our only piece of advice would be don't go crazy and buy the first one you see on eBay. µ