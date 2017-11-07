BT's incoming price hikes will see some bills rise by 33 per cent

TELECOMS GIANT BT has announced another round of price hikes, with some customers to see their bills rise by a whopping 33 per cent.

The price hikes will come into effect on 7 January 2018, less than a year after the firm increased its broadband prices for the third time in 18 months.

As noted by Moneywise, BT Sport customers will feel the biggest strain on their wallets, with prices for customers also signed up to BT broadband to rise 33.3 per cent from £7.50 to £10 per month. For non-broadband customers, the cost of BT Sport will increase from £22.99 per month to £25.99 per month - a 13 per cent rise.

"We believe the BT Sport Pack is still tremendous value for money compared to Sky and that we have made iconic sport like UEFA Champions League and the Ashes much more affordable for customers," BT said in a statement given to the INQUIRER.

"And BT TV customers are only paying the price of a pint for more BT Sport action than ever.

Elsewhere, BT has announced that its fibre broadband customers will see monthly costs rise from £42.99 to £44.99, while copper broadband customers will soon be forced to cough up £37.99 per month, up from the £35.99 currently.

BT, naturally, also defended these increases, saying its "investing more than ever" in broadband and that it offers "great personalised offers" for customers.

"They can stay on the same broadband deal for the same price as they were paying before this change, if they sign a new contract," a BT spokesperson said. "Or choose to upgrade to a better product, usually offering more speed or more data, for their new price, which will be frozen for 18 months."

The cost of line rental won't be increasing in January, likely due to Ofcom's earlier ruling that BT's landline customers were getting poor value for money. BT notes that "in fact, one million line-only customers will be receiving a £7 per month price cut in April."

The cost of making calls will be increasing, though. BT's anytime calls package will rise from £8.99 to £9.50 per month, call set-up fees will rise from 21p to 22p per call, and calls to landlines and mobiles will rise from 12p to 13p and 16p to 17p, respectively.

Commenting on the impending price hikes, Rob Hilborn, head of strategy at Broadband Genie, said: "At a time when other goods and services are also increasing in price, this raise is going to be particularly hard to stomach for customers.

"BT have gone for an above-inflation increase, so many people are quite rightly going to be angry. There's also the worry now that other providers may soon follow suit.

"The good news is that those affected by this price rise can take action as Ofcom rules require telecom firms to give customers 30 days to leave their contract penalty free. We recommend customers take this opportunity to shop around, or at the very least get on the phone to BT to see if they can negotiate a better deal." µ