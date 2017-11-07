Paradise Papers: Apple secretly moved offshore cash to Jersey after crackdown in Ireland

APPLE SECRETLY moved two subsidiaries to Jersey in order to continue taking advantage of tax loopholes following a crackdown on Ireland's loose regulations, according to reports.

The revelations come from a trove of secret files, dubbed the 'Paradise Papers', from offshore law firm Appleby, which recently warned its super-rich clients that their private financial may soon be exposed.

The documents, obtained by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, were reviewed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), along with a number of publications including the New York Times and the Guardian.

They reveal that Apple was actively seeking a tax haven in 2014 after European officials began to crack down on the so-called "double Irish" tax structure that enabled Apple to save billions of dollars in taxes around the world. The European Commission (EC) calculated the rate of tax for one of Apple's Irish companies for one year had been just 0.005 per cent.

The firm's top lawyers are said to have approached Appleby, asking them to fill out a questionnaire highlighting the advantages of moving to various offshore jurisdictions.

In a letter from the lawyers on 20 March 2014, Appleby was asked "to provide assistance with and coordination of a multi-jurisdictional project involving the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Cayman, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Jersey … If your proposal is cost-effective then we will ask you to handle the entire project."

Apple is said to have settled on Jersey, a self-governed territory that makes its own tax laws and which has a 0 per cent corporate tax rate for foreign companies. The move is said to have enabled the firm to amass $252bn (£191bn) of cash offshore.

The Paradise Papers documents show that Apple's two key Irish subsidiaries, Apple Operations International (AOI) and Apple Sales International (ASI) were managed from Appleby's office in Jersey from the start of 2015 until early 2016.

Apple on Monday responded to the claims and said the move was part of its corporate restructuring to comply with Ireland's rules and ensured "that tax obligations and payments to the US were not reduced."

"The debate over Apple's taxes is not about how much we owe but where we owe it. We've paid over $35bn in corporate income taxes over the past three years, plus billions of dollars more in property tax, payroll tax, sales tax and VAT," it said.

"We believe every company has a responsibility to pay the taxes they owe and we're proud of the economic contributions we make to the countries and communities where we do business."

Last year, the EC ordered Ireland to collect back taxes of up to $14.5bn from Apple, having previously ruled that the firm's tax deals in the country constitute "illegal state aid".

In October, the EC announced it would be taking Ireland to court over the delay, with Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager saying at the time: "More than one year after the commission adopted this decision, Ireland has still not recovered the money, also not in part.

"We, of course, understand that recovery in certain cases may be more complex than in others, and we are always ready to assist. But member states need to make sufficient progress to restore competition."

Apple CEO Tim Cook has called the slammed the ruling "total political crap" and said there's "no reason for it in fact or in law". µ