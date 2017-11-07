Snapchat goes down for a length as outage halts spread of dinkle pics

DINKLE PIC transfer service Snapchat has been suffering problems for the past twelve hours, leaving users unable to flaunt their junk.

Across the world, Twitter, the official social network of moaning, has been filled with potential digital ononists* unable to get the app to refresh.

Rumours began to swirl that Snapchat is shutting down and that this is the first step, causing the company to retort:

Snapchat says it is "looking into the problem" adding: "We're aware of the issue and working on a fix. Stay tuned for updates! We recommend staying logged into your account."

Just to make sure that Generation Z's heads were completely fried, WhatsApp also went down for about 45 minutes last Friday. As we write, the company has confirmed a fix is on the way and some users are saying that the service is back but others are still finding their knobbles are nibbled.

At its peak, 28,000 users had reported the outage, which is a significant figure, according to Down Detector, with some users also complaining that their Snapstreaks had disappeared. We can only imagine the trauma.

This latest outage services as a reminder of how dependent we've all become on social media platforms to share our genitalia. For businesses, it serves as a wake-up call that these are the channels which digital natives are using to communicate and if you're not doing the same, you could get left behind.

It also illustrates the awesome responsibility that falls on these companies, and anyone who provides a platform for hosting these networks has because we've reached the stage where not being able to dangle your flacid dinkle in front of your phone camera actually makes the news.

Although Snapchat is not shutting down, as we recently reported, it does apparently have "thousands of pairs" of its camera sunglasses sitting unsold in a Chinese warehouse because £130 is a lot for a pair of novelty shades. µ

*please note - this is distinct from 'onionists' which is a quite different thing.