Snapchat goes down for a length as outage halts spread of dinkle pics
It's been out for a schlong time
DINKLE PIC transfer service Snapchat has been suffering problems for the past twelve hours, leaving users unable to flaunt their junk.
Across the world, Twitter, the official social network of moaning, has been filled with potential digital ononists* unable to get the app to refresh.
Rumours began to swirl that Snapchat is shutting down and that this is the first step, causing the company to retort:
We're not shutting down. #fakenews https://t.co/9apoTU8fXa— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 7, 2017
Snapchat says it is "looking into the problem" adding: "We're aware of the issue and working on a fix. Stay tuned for updates! We recommend staying logged into your account."
Just to make sure that Generation Z's heads were completely fried, WhatsApp also went down for about 45 minutes last Friday. As we write, the company has confirmed a fix is on the way and some users are saying that the service is back but others are still finding their knobbles are nibbled.
At its peak, 28,000 users had reported the outage, which is a significant figure, according to Down Detector, with some users also complaining that their Snapstreaks had disappeared. We can only imagine the trauma.
This latest outage services as a reminder of how dependent we've all become on social media platforms to share our genitalia. For businesses, it serves as a wake-up call that these are the channels which digital natives are using to communicate and if you're not doing the same, you could get left behind.
It also illustrates the awesome responsibility that falls on these companies, and anyone who provides a platform for hosting these networks has because we've reached the stage where not being able to dangle your flacid dinkle in front of your phone camera actually makes the news.
Although Snapchat is not shutting down, as we recently reported, it does apparently have "thousands of pairs" of its camera sunglasses sitting unsold in a Chinese warehouse because £130 is a lot for a pair of novelty shades. µ
*please note - this is distinct from 'onionists' which is a quite different thing.
INQ Latest
Nvidia launches limited edition Star Wars Titan Xp GPUs
And so it begins. We await the Last Jedi Hemorrhoid cream launch
Microsoft releases strict standards for 'highly secure' Windows 10 devices
But admits its own Surface Pro 4 doesn't meet the requirements
Kaspersky warns of increased DDoS attacks against gaming companies
98 countries were targeted in the past three months
Mobile phone data could soon replace census questionnaires
Who needs a census when the government has access to so much data?