Galaxy Note 9 release date, specs and price: Samsung planning early launch to 'outshine' Apple's iPhone X2

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

SAMSUNG IS PLANNING to launch the Galaxy Note 9 earlier than usual in a bid to "outshine" Apple's iPhone X2.

So says a report out of Korea, which claims that the Note 9 will be released in July or August, with Samsung Display set to start producing the handset's OLED panel this month - two months earlier than usual.

As well as looking to beat Apple's next-generation iPhone(s) to market, this early launch comes as Samsung looks to "make up for the less-than-stellar performance of the S9".

The Investor's report also backs up earlier rumours that the Note 9's screen will measure in at 6.38in, bigger than the Note 8's 6.32in display, and notes that the handset won't be Samsung's first smartphone to feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

23/3/18: New reports claim that Samsung is 'likely' to adopt an in-display fingerprint scanner for the Galaxy Note 9, despite early rumours to the contrary.

Industry sources told the Korea Herald that Samsung Display has "prepared three of four solutions" for Samsung Electronics to embed a fingerprint sensor inside the Note 9's display, adding that the firm is "seriously considering" one of the solutions.

"The delay in deciding on the final concept for the Note 9 is due to the work in adopting the in-display fingerprint sensor," the source added. "A final decision on adoption of the technology will be made by this month."

Separately, SamMobile has hinted that the Galaxy Note 9 could launch sooner than expected, having received confirmation that Samsung has commenced development of the smartphone's software, and has started testing two builds - N960FXXE0ARB7 and N960FXXU0ARC5.

9/3/18: Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has debunked speculation that the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a screen-embedded fingerprint scanner.

Adding weight to reports out of Korea last month, Kuo has said, via 9to5Google, that Samsung won't have in-screen fingerprint tech ready for the Galaxy Note 9 because of "technical difficulties".

He says the feature currently suffers from issues with screen protectors and various different environments affecting the success rate of the under-display fingerprint reader.

This is a U-turn from Kuo, who released a report last August stating that while he expected the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to ship a traditional fingerprint sensor, Samsung likely would incorporate the in-display option into the Note 9.

14/2/18: The Galaxy Note 9 won't be the first Samsung smartphone to pack an in-screen fingerprint scanner, according to reports.

Patents revealed earlier this week confirmed that Samsung is developing in-screen, or optical, fingerprint scanner. As we already know that the Galaxy S9 will feature a standard scanner on its rear, many speculated that the Note 9 would be the first to feature the optical reader.

However, according to sources with knowledge of the supply chain, via The Bell, the Note 9's fingerprint scanner will be in the same place as that on the Note 8, with Samsung still said to be developing an in-screen solution.

6/11/17: Samsung is reportedly gearing up to start a pilot production run of the Galaxy Note 9 in the first quarter of 2018.

So says Korean news outlet The Bell (via The Investor), which claims that Samsung could start manufacturing the smartphone, codenamed 'Crown', in just two months' time.

An official from a smartphone parts supplier allegedly told the newspaper: "We will start providing components for a pilot production [of the Galaxy Note 9] in the first quarter next year."

The Bell doesn't have much else to say on the matter but does speculate as to what the 'Crown' codename alludes to. It expects it to be a sign of Samsung's goal of tightening its grip on the large-sized smartphone sector, rather than a hint that it'll come with pointy corners and be exclusive to Netflix.

This year's Galaxy Note 8 was codenamed 'Baikal' after one of Russia's biggest lakes, hinting at the smartphone's large 6.3in display, apparently.

The report notes that, while a pilot production run is likely to take place early next year, the Galaxy Note 9 likely will make its official debut in early to mid-August next year.

Beyond its codename, we don't know much about what Samsung's next big-screened flagship has in store.

However, Samsung itself has hinted that the Galaxy Note 9 could be its first 'foldable' smartphone. Dongjin Koh, president of Samsung's mobile business, told reporters earlier this year that the company hopes to release its first flexible smartphone next year under its flagship Galaxy Note line.

However, Koh warned that there are still hurdles to overcome and release would be pushed back if they're not resolved.

Speculation also claims that the Note 9 could feature a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor, while others claim that Samsung is gearing up to ditch the scanner in favour of an iPhone X-esque face recognition system.

There's also talk that the Galaxy Note 8, like the upcoming Galaxy S9, will pack Qualcomm's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood. µ