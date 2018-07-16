Galaxy Note 9 release date, specs and price: Pricing leaks ahead of 24 August release

Everything you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Note 9

SAMSUNG HAS CONFIRMED that it will reveal the Galaxy Note 9 in less than two month's time, with a launch event set for 9 August.

That's good news for fans of big-screened mobes, as the Note 9 is expected to pack a sizable 6.38in display, bigger than the Note 8's 6.32in offering. It could also be the first Samsung flagship to tout an in-screen fingerprint scanner, according to some reports, while others have claimed that the technology won't be ready for the handset's rumoured July unveiling.

We've rounded up everything we know about Samsung's so-called Galaxy Note 9 so far below.

Release date

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 9 will make its debut at on 9 August at a Samsung Unpacked event in New York. According to a report at ET News, the smartphone will go on sale two weeks later on 24 August.

The invite (above) doesn't give much away but does tease the handset's redesigned S Pen stylus, which looks set to be made available in gold.

Price

There's no word yet as to how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 will cost when it goes on sale. However, if anything like its predecessor, expect pricing to start at £869 SIM-free.

Latest news

16/7/17: Polish blog Spidersweb, citing a tipster familiar with Samsung's plans and a local Samsung representative, claims the Galaxy Note 9 will cost PLN 4,299 (around £880) when it goes on sale next month, a sign that it might not cost much more than its predecessor. The blog also adds weight to earlier rumours that the smartphone will arrive on shelves on 24 August.

13/7/17: An official-looking poster, shared via Ice Universe (below), has given us a good look at the blue Galaxy Note 9, and its accompanying, er, yellow S Pen.

Given the number of leaks the Note 9 has suffered the legit-looking poster doesn't tell us much we didn't already know, but does confirm the Note 9's horizontal dual camera system and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, along with its USB-C port, headphone jack and S Pen slot. The poster also carried the tag-line 'The super powerful Note', suggesting that an under-the-hood upgrade is also likely.

12/7/17: The Galaxy Note 9 will go on sale earlier than expected, according to a report at ET News. The Korean site writes that Samsung's flagship phablet will arrive on shelves on 24 August, two weeks after its 9 August unveiling. In comparison, last year, the Galaxy Note 8 was launched on 23 August and went on sale on 15 September.

This early launch, ET News claims, comes as Samsung looks to offset the "sluggish performance" of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, which are reportedly the most unpopular S series smartphones since the Galaxy S3. Samsung is also looking to beat Apple's next-generation iPhones to market, with the so-called iPhone 9, iPhone 11 and 11 Plus set to debut in September.

11/7/18: Android Headlines has got its hands on what it claims to be an official render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (below). The image, obtained via a 'reliable source', doesn't tell us much about the incoming flagship, but does confirm that it will be near identical to its Note 8 predecessor, albeit for a slightly smaller chin. The render shows off the same curved infinity display, its unmoved front-facing camera and iris scanner and its identically-placed power and Bitby keys.

6/7/18: Samsung has prematurely published its official support page for the Galaxy Note 9, weeks before it's officially launched. Spotted by SamMobile, the official pages, which have cropped on Samsung's websites in Denmark, France, Finland and Norway, don't reveal any details about the device, other than its SM-N960F model number which is already known.

5/7/18: Accessory maker Olixar has started flogging cases (below) for the Galaxy Note 9, all-but-confirming that the Samsung flagship won't have many surprises in store. That is unless you're likely to be shocked by the handset's "chin", similar to that seen on the Galaxy S9 and S9+, as earlier rumours had suggested that Samsung would opt for a fully bezel-less design.

The cases, which are now available for pre-order at MobileFun, also confirm that the Note 9 will pack dual cameras placed horizontally with a fingerprint sensor and heart rate module placed underneath. It also offers a glimpse at the handset's curved screen, and the Note 9's slot for Samsung's new-and-improved S-Pen.

4/7/18: The Galaxy Note 9 isn't launching for another five weeks, but that hasn't stopped the first hands-on review from surfacing online. The fondling, which comes courtesy of Mobile-Review's Eldar Murtazin, who claims to have "had the opportunity to see this device, to evaluate the hardware" on a recent trip to the US.

Murtazin doesn't reveal much we don't already know. He confirms the Note 9 will be almost identical to the Note 8 besides its slightly heavier design, and he also caught sight of Samsung's new S Pen, which boasts added Bluetooth connectivity and improved accuracy.

The Galaxy Note 9's dual cameras will be aligned horizontally, Murtizan notes, with a fingerprint scanner sat underneath - rather than embedded the AMOLED display. This screen boasts "increased brightness" compared to the Galaxy S9+, but boasts the same curved edges.

Elsewhere, the so-called review confirms that the Note 9 will pack a 4,000mAh battery - which Murtazin claims delivers 25 hours of video playback with the screen set to maximum brightness, and will be made available with a choice of 6/128GB, 8/256GB and 8/512GB RAM and storage.

2/7/18: The Galaxy Note 9's bundled S-Pen will come with baked-in Bluetooth, enabling it to "do something unrelated to the pen". So says Ice Universe (below), and while it's unclear what functionality the stylus will offer, online rumours suggest the S Pen will be able to pause and resume music playback, and be able to act as a camera shutter button.

The Galaxy Note9 SPen can be used to control long-range self-timer, control music playback, because it is a Bluetooth device, it will do something unrelated to the pen. pic.twitter.com/WPS83xUskq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 1, 2018

27/6/18: Samsung has unveiled its new ISOCELL Plus camera sensor that looks set to debut on the Galaxy Note 9, SamMobile reports.

The sensor, shown off at MWC Shanghai this week, promises sharper and more accurate photos, even in poor lighting conditions. Samsung claims the upgraded tech will deliver higher colour fidelity along with up to a 15 per cent enhancement in light sensitivity.

The technology also enables image sensors to equip 0.8-micrometer (µm) and smaller-sized pixels without any loss in performance, making it an optimal solution for developing "super-resolution" cameras with over 20MP.

"The ISOCELL Plus will not only enable the development of ultra-high-resolution sensors with incredibly small pixel dimensions, but also bring performance advancements for sensors with larger pixel designs," Samsung said.

26/6/18: The Galaxy Note 9 just showed up at the FCC a month earlier than the Galaxy Note 8 did.

While the listing gives little away beside the handset's SM-N960F model number and confirmation of its bundled stylus, it adds weight to earlier rumours that the Note 9 will see an early-August launch. Previous reports claim that Samsung will show off its 2018 Note-branded flagship at an event in New York on 9 August.

25/6/18: The Galaxy Note 9 will ship with a new version of Samsung's S Pen stylus that comes with a feature that's "worth the wait", Ice Universe claims.

Do you often use SPen for Galaxy Note? The Note9 SPen feature is worth the wait. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 24, 2018

While it's unclear what this feature is, earlier rumours claimed this year's S upgraded Pen will feature Bluetooth, allowing the stylus to be used both as a wireless speaker and as a microphone for making and receiving phone calls.

20/6/18: Good news - the Galaxy Note 9, much like the newly-announced Oppo Find X, isn't going to jump on the notch bandwagon. That's if a leaked front panel (below), obtained by Ice Universe, is legit, as it suggests that the Samsung flagship will boast a near bezel-less design without adopting an awkward cutout.

Screen Panel of Galaxy Note9 pic.twitter.com/OPcMOhGVSN — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2018

The bezels are visibly thinner than those on the Note 8, too, despite appearing to house an additional sensor up top - perhaps for improved face recognition.

19/6/18: A slip-up by South Korean retailer KT Plaza Shop has revealed some pre-order information about the Galaxy Note 9 ahead of its rumoured August launch.

The listing, which was screen grabbed by an eagle-eyed Twitter user before being deleted, all-but-confirms that the Note 9 will be available in 64GB, 246GB and 512GB variants, but if recent rumours are to be believed, the latter will only be made available in China and South Korea. The page also suggests that Note 9 pre-orders will ship with a free DeX dock, although it's unclear if the same deal will be offered in Blighty.

18/6/18: Tipster Ice Universe, having previously revealed that the Galaxy Note 9 will launch with an 'industry-leading' 512GB storage, has now clarified that the model will be exclusive to China and South Korea.

The 512GB ROM of the Galaxy Note9 is only available in South Korea and China. pic.twitter.com/w4StxlFAv9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2018

11/6/18: Reputable tipster Ice Universe has posted an image of an official-looking case for the Galaxy Note 9, all but confirming that the incoming flagship won't sport an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Note9's protective case, we see its fingerprint sensor position. pic.twitter.com/acHwdYq64k — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 9 June 2018

Rather, the Note 9 will feature a repositioned fingerprint scanner underneath its centrally-positioned dual camera sensor. The leak also shows that the handset will feature a new hardware key on the left-hand side, which some are speculating could be a dedicated camera shutter button.

7/6/18 It's long been speculated that the design of Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 will be largely unchanged from its Note 8 predecessor, and leaked CAD renders (above) appear to have confirmed this.

The images, which come courtesy of 91Mobiles and OnLeaks, show that - if legit - the Note 9 will look almost indistinguishable from last year's model, debunking speculation that it could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Dimensions are said to come in at 162x76x8.8mm, which means the Note 9 will be slightly shorter, wider, and thicker than the Note 8, but the leak suggests it'll offer the same 6.3in display as before. The camera system is expected to be the same as that on the Galaxy 9+, and the Note 9 is expected to pack the same Snapdragon 845 internals.

There is some good news, though, as the leak suggests that this extra thickness will be used to house a 3,850mAh battery - a huge improvement on the Note 8's 3,330mAh battery.

1/6/18: The Galaxy Note 9 has reportedly been delayed after Samsung decided to make some last-minute design changes. The Bell reports that, after fondling devices from competitors Oppo and Xiaomi, Samsung vice chairman Lee Jae-yong decided he wanted to reduce the thickness of the Note 9 by reducing the display cover glass by 0.5mm. This, according to the report, has seen the launch of the device pushed back from late-July to early-August.

"It is the first time Samsung has adjusted the specification two or three months before launch," an official from the component industry told the Korean newspaper.

30/5/18: Just weeks after the Snapdragon 845-powered Note 9 variant was benchmarked, the UK-bound Exynos 9810 version has shown up on Geekbench. The listing confirms that the incoming Galaxy Note 9, as expected, will pair Samsung's Exynos chipset with 6GB RAM and Android 8.1, just like the Snapdragon version. However, with single-core and multi-core scores of 2737 and 9046, the Exynos model scored slightly better results than the Snapdragon model, which earned a single-core score of 2411 and a multi-core score of 8712.

29/5/18: Samsung will equip at least one variation of the Galaxy Note 9 with a hefty 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, according to Twitter tipster Ice Universe, trumping the Galaxy S9 Plus that tops out at 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, the source notes that certain markets may see that configuration if they're "lucky", suggesting that the specs aren't yet set in stone.

18/5/18: Samsung has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone will feature an upgraded version of its AI platform, Bixby 2.0. Gray G Lee, head of the AI Center under Samsung Research, told the Korea Herald that the firm's upcoming flagship - no doubt the Galaxy Note 9 - will be the first to feature Bixby 2.0, which will offer enhanced natural language processes, improved noise resistance capability and quicker response times.

"Samsung's AI vision has five directions: user centric, always learning, always there, always helpful and always safe," Lee said.

17/5/18: Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 will likely debut in late-July before it goes on sale in August, according to the Korea Herald. Citing local part suppliers, the report claims that Samsung began mass production of the smartphone's 6.38in display in April, two months earlier than usual.

While it's unclear why the launch has been pushed forward, sources told the newspaper that it could be because Samsung's Galaxy S9 series phones are selling "much poorer than expected". However, others have claimed the firm is looking to beat Apple's next-generation iPhones to market, with the so-called iPhone X2 lineup set to be unveiled in September.

The report goes on to corroborate earlier rumours that Samsung's Galaxy S10 will be unveiled at CES in January, with the firm's first foldable smartphone - the so-called Galaxy X - to make its debut at MWC the following month.

11/5/18: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 isn't expected to debut anytime soon, but it appears the company is already testing the device after what's believed to be the US-bound Snapdragon model was benchmarked on Geekbench. The handset, which has the model number SM-N960U, is almost certainly the Galaxy Note 9, as last year's Note 8 featured the model number SM-N950U.

The Geekbench listing reveals that, as expected, the Note 9 will feature a Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 7GB RAM. It also confirms that the handset will ship running Google's Android 8.1 Oreo OS. As far as benchmark results go, the supposed Galaxy Note 9 earned a single-core score of 2411 and a multi-core score of 8712.

10/5/18: A newly-surfaced leaked render of the Galaxy Note 9 (above), courtesy once again of Twitter tipster Ice Universe, suggests that the handset will offer few design changes compared to its Note 8 predecessor. Although it appears to sport slightly slimmer bezels than before, the Note 9 render appears to debunk earlier speculation that the handset will feature an under-display fingerprint scanner, while the supposedly-new S Pen stylus looks identical to that which shipped with last year's Note 8.

"Samsung was lazy in 2018 and I concluded that Note9 will not change much. This is just a small adjustment to Note8," Ice Universe notes.

30/4/18: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has reportedly been certified China Ministry of Industry and Information technology (CMIIT), adding further weight to the rumours that the upcoming flagship will make an early appearance this year. The certification doesn't confirm much but does reveal two variants of the phone SM-N9600 and SM-N9608 - no doubt a sign that one will pack a Samsung Exynos chip, and the other a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

11/4/18: According to the latest online murmurs, courtesy of Twitter tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 9 will come with a 6.4in screen, bigger than the 6.32in screen found on last year's flagship phablet. This sized-up screen will provide extra space for a beefier battery too, with Samsung set to stuff the Galaxy Note 9 with a 4,000mAh battery. Given that the Note 8, with its 3,330mAh battery, was able to breeze through an entire day of usage, the Note 9 could offer users two days of battery life.

6/4/18: Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 9 earlier than usual in a bid to "outshine" Apple's iPhone X2.

So says a report out of Korea, which claims that the Note 9 will be released in July or August, with Samsung Display set to start producing the handset's OLED panel this month - two months earlier than usual.

As well as looking to beat Apple's next-generation iPhone(s) to market, this early launch comes as Samsung looks to "make up for the less-than-stellar performance of the S9".

The Investor's report also backs up earlier rumours that the Note 9's screen will measure in at 6.38in, bigger than the Note 8's 6.32in display, and notes that the handset won't be Samsung's first smartphone to feature a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor.

23/3/18: New reports claim that Samsung is 'likely' to adopt an in-display fingerprint scanner for the Galaxy Note 9, despite early rumours to the contrary.

Industry sources told the Korea Herald that Samsung Display has "prepared three of four solutions" for Samsung Electronics to embed a fingerprint sensor inside the Note 9's display, adding that the firm is "seriously considering" one of the solutions.

"The delay in deciding on the final concept for the Note 9 is due to the work in adopting the in-display fingerprint sensor," the source added. "A final decision on adoption of the technology will be made by this month."

Separately, SamMobile has hinted that the Galaxy Note 9 could launch sooner than expected, having received confirmation that Samsung has commenced development of the smartphone's software, and has started testing two builds - N960FXXE0ARB7 and N960FXXU0ARC5.

14/2/18: The Galaxy Note 9 won't be the first Samsung smartphone to pack an in-screen fingerprint scanner, according to reports.

Patents revealed earlier this week confirmed that Samsung is developing in-screen, or optical, fingerprint scanner. As we already know that the Galaxy S9 will feature a standard scanner on its rear, many speculated that the Note 9 would be the first to feature the optical reader.

However, according to sources with knowledge of the supply chain, via The Bell, the Note 9's fingerprint scanner will be in the same place as that on the Note 8, with Samsung still said to be developing an in-screen solution.

6/11/17: Samsung is reportedly gearing up to start a pilot production run of the Galaxy Note 9 in the first quarter of 2018.

So says Korean news outlet The Bell (via The Investor), which claims that Samsung could start manufacturing the smartphone, codenamed 'Crown', in just two months' time.

An official from a smartphone parts supplier allegedly told the newspaper: "We will start providing components for a pilot production [of the Galaxy Note 9] in the first quarter next year."

The Bell doesn't have much else to say on the matter but does speculate as to what the 'Crown' codename alludes to. It expects it to be a sign of Samsung's goal of tightening its grip on the large-sized smartphone sector, rather than a hint that it'll come with pointy corners and be exclusive to Netflix.

This year's Galaxy Note 8 was codenamed 'Baikal' after one of Russia's biggest lakes, hinting at the smartphone's large 6.3in display, apparently.

The report notes that, while a pilot production run is likely to take place early next year, the Galaxy Note 9 likely will make its official debut in early to mid-August next year.

Beyond its codename, we don't know much about what Samsung's next big-screened flagship has in store.

However, Samsung itself has hinted that the Galaxy Note 9 could be its first 'foldable' smartphone. Dongjin Koh, president of Samsung's mobile business, told reporters earlier this year that the company hopes to release its first flexible smartphone next year under its flagship Galaxy Note line.

However, Koh warned that there are still hurdles to overcome and release would be pushed back if they're not resolved.

Speculation also claims that the Note 9 could feature a screen-embedded fingerprint sensor, while others claim that Samsung is gearing up to ditch the scanner in favour of an iPhone X-esque face recognition system.

There's also talk that the Galaxy Note 8, like the upcoming Galaxy S9, will pack Qualcomm's as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 845 processor under the hood. µ