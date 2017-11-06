Nintendo's long-lost Flash mini-games are playable again, sort of

ADOBE FLASH is all but dead, which is good news for most. However, as we noted in our premature obituary to the malware-prone platform, Flash brought us low footprint in-browser gaming for the first time, which Nintendo took advantage of with a bunch of promotional mini-games.

These games were wiped from the web long-ago, but modder and long-time Nintendo fan 'Skelux' has embarked on a one-man mission to re-build the collection.

The titles, which served as promotional tie-ins for releases including Donkey Kong 64, Metroid Prime, and Mario Kart: Double Dash, were yanked by Nintendo once their marketing purposes were served.

Skelux, however, has made many of the titles playable on his website, having scoured the Internet Archive using the Wayback Machine.

Don't go writing off your working day just yet, though, as around half of the games listed are incomplete, while some - such as Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time's - are missing files that prevent them from functioning whatsoever.

Skelux is offering a $50 bounty to anyone who can track down the remaining files.

There's no word as to whether Nintendo is aware of the project, but we're guessing not. The Japanese firm's legal team has a tendency of shutting down fan-made projects, having last year forcefully shut down a remake of Metroid 2 and a fan-made spin-off of No Man's Sky.

Most recently, Nintendo sent in its lawyers to shut down a Japanese company that had created a real-world version of Mario Kart. Spoilsports. µ