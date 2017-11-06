Devon village says 'Fawkes you' to Openreach with bonfire effigy

FOR THOSE who read these hallowed pages outside the Kingdom which we call 'United', the concept of Guy Fawkes Night must seem pretty ridiculous.

Essentially, we let off a load of fireworks and burn stuff because 400 years ago, someone failed to destroy a corrupt government. It's effectively a celebration of the establishment and conformity.

However, for many, it's also an excuse to substitute effigies of Guy Fawkes with popular hate figures - Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan, and so on.

But one village in Devon has gone to extreme lengths to show its dissatisfaction with its broadband by burning an effigy of an (don't call us BT anymore) Openreach van.

Templeton residents made the stand to show that, despite being promised three years ago that it would get a fibre, many villagers are still suffering with speeds of less than 1Mb/s, meaning streaming is definitely out the window, only basic email and browsing is available.

BT Openreach blames a rollout it calls "challenging" on the severe rural location, but for the locals, "incompetence" is the preferred term.

Roger Linden, speaking to the BBC on behalf of the village said: "They managed to get a cable to the nearby hamlet of Nomansland*, but just eight kilometres further and there's nothing.".

BT says it is looking into alternatives such as a community fibre partnership of the type that has left a few (rich) villages with some of the fastest speeds in the country, up to 1Gb/s.

It has also looked into offering a mobile broadband solution, but one resident points out that he only has a 4G connection currently because he has paid for and installed specialist signal boosting equipment on his roof.

Openreach has pledged to get every house that wants it up to a minimum 10Mb/s by 2020 in line with the current universal service obligation.

Despite having millions in public subsidies already, many areas still feel that their lack of fibre infrastructure is meaning they are left behind.

Openreach's official line according to Devon Live is: "Templeton is an extremely rural community which makes rolling out fibre broadband much more challenging. Templeton was not included in Openreach's commercial roll-out of fibre broadband or the first phase of the Connecting Devon and Somerset partnership but we're working hard to find alternative ways of bringing faster broadband to residents."

But back at the bonfire, Adam Short, who runs his business from home in the village said: "A few houses in the village are able to make use of 4G broadband through mobile providers. 4G is still riddled with problems though sadly - some providers really throttle the speeds, whilst others are still ‘tuned' for a mobile phone connection so will terminate long-lasting data connections after a period of time.

"Those majority of households who still use BT/Openreach based broadband achieve (in general) less than 1Mbps download speeds." µ

*we thought this was a pun but nope, it's a real place. In fact, there are 3 Nomanslands in the UK.

Photo Credit: Camera Firm