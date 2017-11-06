Samsung invents the notch-shaped haircut to poke fun at Apple's iPhone X

SAMSUNG HAS FAILED to take the 'bigger man' approach in its latest advert which rips into Apple's iPhone X just days after it first went on sale.

The ad (below), ironically named 'Growing Up', follows an avid iPhone user who eventually decides to switch to a Galaxy smartphone after 10 years.

These 10 years have been pretty frustrating for the chap, if Samsung's marketing guff is to be believed, especially as he's been jealous of his girlfriend's 'superior' Galaxy smartphone the whole time.

The 60-second ribbing first shows the iPhone user struggling to take a picture of his car boot, for some reason, with Samsung poking fun at Apple's constant use of 16GB of storage in its older devices. Next, in a flashback to 2013, we see the chap swooning over a Galaxy Note 3 with its 5.5in screen, with Apple still releasing only 4in smartphones four years ago.

Samsung goes on to mock Apple's slow adoption of waterproofing by showing a drenched iPhone sitting in a bowl of rice, and the firm then skips forward to 2017 to poke fun at the iPhone's lack of headphone jack by showing a ridiculous accessory - that Apple sells - that can be used to charge and listen to music at the same time.

This comes amid speculation that next year's Galaxy S9 will be the first Samsung smartphone to ditch the headphone jack.

At the end of the advert, the iPhone user releases, that, after 10 years of being pissed off with his smartphone, he's going to skip the queue for the iPhone X and buy a Galaxy Note 8 instead. It's here that Samsung takes the opportunity to ridicule the iPhone X's display by showing an Apple fan sporting a notch-shaped haircut, which is probably going to become a thing now.

This ain't the first time that Samsung has poked fun at Apple in its advertising, but it's the first time in a few years. Maybe the fact that last year's Galaxy Note was recalled due to the fact it, er, set on fire had something to do with that. µ