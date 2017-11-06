Qualcomm 'poised to reject' Broadcom's record $130bn takeover bid

COMMUNICATIONS OUTFIT Broadcom has confirmed that it has proposed a $130bn takeover bid for rival Qualcomm.

The move, which would be the biggest technology acquisition ever eclipsing Qualcomm's previous record-setting bid to buy NXP, was first reported by the Financial Times and has since been confirmed by Broadcom.

Broadcom has offered to buy Qualcomm for $70 per share in a cash and stock deal that values the company at a total of $103bn.

Hock Tan, Broadcom CEO said in a statement: "Broadcom's proposal is compelling for stockholders and stakeholders in both companies.

"Our proposal provides Qualcomm stockholders with a substantial and immediate premium in cash for their shares, as well as the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of the combined company.

"This complementary transaction will position the combined company as a global communications leader with an impressive portfolio of technologies and products.

"We would not make this offer if we were not confident that our common global customers would embrace the proposed combination. With greater scale and broader product diversification, the combined company will be positioned to deliver more advanced semiconductor solutions for our global customers and drive enhanced stockholder value."

What's more, the firm says that its proposal stands irrespective of Qualcomm's acquisition of NXP goes through or not. The chipmaker agreed to buy NXP in 2016 in a $38bn deal, but it is yet to complete due to a continuing antitrust investigation.

Further details remain vague, but a new report at the FT reports that Qualcomm is poised to reject the bid as it sees the offer as too low and fraught with regulatory risks.

One source told the newspaper that a $70 per share offer was far from anything Qualcomm's board would consider seriously, with another adding that the offer was "opportunistic" because the firm's share price has recently tanked due to its ongoing legal skirmish with Apple.

This battle began when Apple sued Qualcomm for $1bn and halted royalty payments to the company over complaints that Qualcomm was 'overcharging billions' for technologies that they had nothing to do with.

This lack of royalty payments is doing significant damage to Qualcomm's bottom line, as the chipmaker revealed last week its profits dropped 90 percent year-over-year.

While it currently seems unlikely to go ahead, a takeover of Qualcomm could give Broadcom a much-needed boost in an area where it is currently lacking: 4G/LTE networking technology.

Speaking to the FT, Patrick Moorhead, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said: "Broadcom needs LTE and 5G capability that they don't have today.

"That's what this comes down to. What comes with it, though, is a ton of complexity. There is a lot of overlap in WiFi and Bluetooth, which could absolutely raise the ire of the regulators." µ