£280k worth of iPhone X handsets were stolen from a van in San Francisco

SOME BLAGGERS in San Francisco have had the audacity to hijack a load of iPhone X handsets from a UPS van and parted Apple from some of the coin that flows to it like water anyway.

Yep. On the day that Apple released its latest earnings (don't look them up if you are of a nervous, or broke, disposition) it has had to face up to being on the wrong end of the wrong kind of phone transfer. The Verge reports that the significant blag went down on Wednesday, which was the day before launch day, so if you are in the area and are offered one, you may want to think twice.

The police are looking for three chaps, a white van and a lot of iPhones. It may have to find some sophisticated criminals, given how smooth their operation was, and the overall value of the haul.

"Given the dollar value in the incident itself it appears it was planned," said SFPD Captain Rick Yick.

The criminals are described as 'huskie' in build, and as wearing hoodies. Half of this would suggest that they are computers hackers, since that is the uniform for that kind of professional.

"A witness observed three unidentified suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts exit a white Dodge van," added Yick in a local news report, before a colleague popped up to advise people to buy their new $999 handset in an official Apple store, explaining, "If you're going to purchase stuff go to an actual store to purchase it."

Apple announced profits of $10.7bn for the last three months, which is an upgrade against the $9bn it banked in Q4 2016. A handset that people were prepared to queue up for, and steal, is unlikely to dent those kind of returns.

Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted about the financials, saying: "We're happy to report a very strong finish to a great fiscal 2017, with record fourth-quarter revenue, year-over-year growth for all our product categories, and our best quarter ever for Services." µ