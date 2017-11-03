Some Pixel 2 XLs escaped the factory without an operating system installed

BY NOW we must all be thinking that there can't be anything more that could go wrong for the troubled Google Pixel 2 XL.

We've had screen burn, black smears, blue screens, failed quality control failed, missing earbuds, wrong colour handsets in the box, and now (drum roll)…the entire operating system is missing.

A Reddit forum has several reports of people who have ignored the naysayers (seriously, that screen is really, really blue), only to discover that when they switch on, they are greeted with "Can't find valid operating system. The device will not start."

Because, in common with most phones, the Pixel ships with a locked bootloader, there is no easy way to flash the image yourself, it's certainly out of reach of the man in the street. So the phone has to go back and be replaced by one that has been properly quality controlled.

There is an error code and a web address for people to go to within the error screen. Trouble is, there's no error code on the page that matches. This simply wasn't supposed to happen.

The Pixel 2 XL was made for Google by LG instead of their usual sparring buddies, HTC, but the whole point of the Pixel line is to give Google an identity as a hardware vendor. As such, if it's Google on the box, it's Google that will be recognised as having cocked up a major phone release. Totes awkward.

But with a major partnership between HTC and Google now embedded, expect to see the slightly less troublesome HTC designs come to the forefront of future Pixel phones.

Google has told Android Police that the problem has "already been fixed" but we're not entirely sure what that means, and we could see a few more reports in the coming days until LG successfully rounds up all the affected units.

If you want to see how the HTC version could have been, no problem, just take a look at the HTC U11 Plus, launched yesterday. That's apparently the design you could have had if Google hadn't decided to go with LG.

We expect someone is still regretting that decision. µ