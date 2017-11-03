Twitter employee briefly silences Donald Trump's account

AN EX TWITTER staffer has celebrated his leaving of the company by deactivating Donald Trump's account, causing a shortage in capital letter use on the social network and a period of relative sanity.

Trump and his Twitter are often mocked. Some of the messages he posts don't make sense, he sometimes makes words up, and he has been accused of using incendiary language to incite trouble for minorities and demonstrators.

Trump has around 42 million followers, which is more than us but less than Beyonce. The BBC reports that his account was shut down for 11 minutes and that Twitter is looking into how this might have happened.

Of course, the @potus account was still usable but what with all the fake news out there we can see why Trump might choose to use something with Real in it.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," said Twitter via is @TwitterGovernment account.

"Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review."

The account is back up now, which is a shame because going by the comments under the above tweets people enjoyed the break from tweeting Trump. Some won't have liked it all and may have suspected with good reason that Trump had been officially kicked off Twitter for any one of the controversial posts that he made on it.

Thanks former Twitter employee! You are the change people want to see in the world. — JerriGirl (@jerrigirl) November 3, 2017

The RealDonaldTrump account is free of complaints about the downtime but is full of a lot of something. There you can read that Trump wants to put a man to death, and wants to put an end to a visa diversity program. Still no word on what Covfefe means, though. µ