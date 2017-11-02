Password solutions provider LastPass warns about poor passwords and password fatigue

PASSWORD PROBLEM SOLVER LastPass has provided its latest report with figures on poor passwords and warned, probably unnecessarily, that poor passwords are a problem, and so are the people associated with them.

"Our new report, The Password Exposé, takes a deep-dive into the everyday reality of workplace passwords. Through aggregated, anonymized data from companies using LastPass, we measured the true scale of password problems faced by the average business" it said.

"81 per cent of confirmed data breaches are due to passwords. Yet despite the alarming news cycle, too many businesses are failing to respond to the threat, with 61 per cent of IT executives relying exclusively on employee education."

The average LastPass using employee manages 191 passwords, according to the report. This is almost four times as many as the firm suggests as an average. "We all have a general sense that we have too many passwords to remember, but actual LastPass usage highlights just how alarming the password situation is," it explained.

The report reveals seven "other shocking truths about the state of passwords in the workplace", unless you are looking at the copy we have which has eight truths about the problem.

The first of these is that passwords are everyone's problem. That's fair enough, we have probably all endured a password related issue. Second up is that people are suffering from an overwhelming number of passwords to manage. You can see why LastPass would look to promote this sort of thing. Anyway, the list goes on. You need to register for the whole thing but you do not need a password, so why not?.

Within you will learn that 81 per cent of confirmed breaches are due to weak, reused or stolen passwords, and that 4.2 billion credentials were stolen in 2016. Ultimately people are the problem.

"The human element is the largest and most effective attack surface. Every business needs to re-evaluate their security policies and adapt accordingly," said Matt Kaplan, GM at LastPass. µ