OnePlus 5T will be available to pre-order from O2 next week

THE SORT-OF-OFFICIAL OnePlus 5T will be available to pre-order via O2 next week, the firm has announced.

In yet another teaser ahead of the phone's 16 November unveiling, OnePlus has said that pre-orders of the 5T will be available "exclusively" via O2 straight after the New York launch, with the phone set to arrive in stores the following day.

If you don't fancy signing up to a lengthy contract, OnePlus will start taking orders for the device from its own website from 2pm on 21 November.

There's no word yet on pricing, but speculation suggests the OnePlus 5T will cost around £449 in the UK.

This confirmation comes just days after OnePlus officially acknowledging the existence of the OnePlus 5T for the first time.

In a post "The OnePlus 5T - Let's talk about the headphone jack", Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus explains why the new phone will have a, er, headphone jack.

"First, audio quality. When we surveyed the OnePlus community, 70 per cent of users told us that their priority was sound quality. On the whole, wireless earbuds aren't there yet to provide the same quality of audio," Lau said.

"Second, user freedom. At one point, we thought about using another USB-C port to replace the 3.5 mm audio port. The advantage to USB-C is that it would have let us further slim down our flagships.

"However, the question we asked ourselves was whether replacing the 3.5 mm jack with a USB-C port would bring a noticeably improved experience for our users. In other words, is it worth the trade-off? And our assessment was no, this design decision was not worth taking away our users' freedom to use their favourite earphones and accessories."

This post followed a series of somewhat obtuse posts from OnePlus, pointing out that all its phones to date have headphone jacks, something that neither the Pixel 2 nor the iPhone X have.

What do our phones have in common? 🎵 pic.twitter.com/sd9PcSdptw — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 1, 2017

The previous week, Lau had tweeted a photo from his personal account talking about how his device "must have a great camera"

Impressive photo. Must be a great camera 😉 pic.twitter.com/rixfXiqaFS — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) October 25, 2017

At present there are no specs, officially, but there's a roundup of what we think we know, here. µ