OnePlus 5T outed ahead of iPhone X launch with a blog post and tea

ONEPLUS has posted a blog for the first time officially acknowledging the existence of the OnePlus 5T.

In a post "The OnePlus 5T - Let's talk about the headphone jack", Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus explains why the new phone that, whenever we ask about it, are greeted with a wall of silence worthy of a convention of deaf monks in a Faraday Cage, will have a headphone jack.

But it turns out all involved were doing a stunning job of keeping the secret (or at least leaving it to the leakers), because at just after 1pm today, we got an email confirming that yes, it's a thing.

The company had started dropping some not-so-subtle hints that more or less confirm that a new phone (probably called the OnePlus 5T) will be launching soon.

In a series of somewhat obtuse (considering he knows everyone is on to them) posts, OnePlus points out that all its phones to date have headphone jacks, something that neither the Pixel 2 nor the iPhone X have.

What do our phones have in common? 🎵 pic.twitter.com/sd9PcSdptw — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 1, 2017

But not content with that, this morning we were shown five OnePlus cups. Five cups… of tea. As in "OnePlus 5T". Sheesh. Talk about not-so-subtle.

It's quite possible that the company has chosen today to blow the gaff so as not to be caught up in the melee of coverage for the iPhone X which will be launching tomorrow. HTC and Razer have both launched phones today too.

Last week, Lau had tweeted a photo from his personal account talking about how his device "must have a great camera"

Impressive photo. Must be a great camera 😉 pic.twitter.com/rixfXiqaFS — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) October 25, 2017

So has Lau done a Prue Leith with this blog post? Or are we finally going to see details of the most teased device since… well the OnePlus 5 actually - a phone that we absolutely adore round these parts.

Referencing the leaks and rumours, the picture accompanying the blog post was called "This is the OnePlus 5T render no doubt about that". They do like a game, the scamps.

At present there's no launch date or specs, officially, but there's a round up of what we think we know, here.