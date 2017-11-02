Razer Phone launches with spec-to-price ratio to worry Apple and Google

RAZER HAS launched its promised smartphone, describing it as "the ultimate in mobile entertainment".

Called simply The Razer Phone, its specs blow most others out of the water, as you'd expect as a phone with gaming at its core.

The Android 8.0 Oreo phone (it will ship with Nougat initially) boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor bolstered with 8GB of RAM. But the screen is where it gets interesting. The 5.72-inch Quad HD IGZO LCD display has a 120Hz refresh rate so the gameplay is going to be ridiculously smooth.

Despite only being in an 8mm frame, it boasts a 4000mAh battery, which it claims will allow All Day Battery life, and the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 technology on its USB-C port will mean you can be up and running again from a charge insanely quickly.

Sound comes courtesy of Dolby Atmos, and the speakers are front-facing so they're going to really pound. Meanwhile, there's a THX-certified adapter for the USB-C port which will convert to 24-bit digital sound, which is going to just sound insane through headphones.

The popular Nova Launcher Prime is the default launcher, one of the most customisable on the market, and therefore you will be able to make it look exactly how you like.

There are twin 12MP rear cameras with dual flash for photographers too.

"It's common knowledge that I'm obsessed with my smartphones, I play a ton of games on them, and they're my go-to for streaming content," said Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. "We have wanted to make a phone with gaming-level tech for years, and the Razer Phone delivers in every way we imagined."

The Razer Phone will be available in the UK exclusively on Three, which is already supposed to be taking pre-orders, but when we checked, it wasn't. If you prefer to buy outright, the Razer website will sell you one for delivery on November 17th for the relatively reasonable £699. Compare that against the iPhone X and the Pixel 2 XL and you come out smiling like a loon. µ