Stephen Hawking still don't like robots. Dinesh from Silicon Valley don't like Silicon Valley

WELL KNOWN AND robotically voiced sitcom and science star Stephen Hawking has been warning people about robots again. It may be catching, because Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani, who plays software engineer Dinesh in the TV series, has been blowing up about technology companies on Twitter.

There is a lot of irony in both of these people criticising the technology industry because both of them use it to give them a voice. Stephen Hawking is like a dog with a bone when it comes to robots and repeatedly warns people about them.

This time around he is at it in WIRED magazine. He told the propellor heads there that artificial intelligence was going to replace humanity, at least according to a report in the Cambridge News that is spreading like AI flesh-eating fleas.

He described AI as a "New form of life," adding "I fear that AI may replace humans altogether. If people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that improves and replicates itself. This will be a new form of life that outperforms humans."

He's been watching old episodes of Star Trek again, we reckon. It is easy to speculate on how quickly AI could turn bad because we've all seen dystopian movies and have all had arguments with Siri and its kin.

More lively should be the comments on the technology industry made by Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani, who plays software engineer Dinesh in the TV series that already does a good job of lampooning the industry.

Thread: I know there's a lot of scary stuff in the world rn, but this is something I've been thinking about that I can't get out of my head. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 1, 2017

Except those comments are not so jolly and paint a very poor picture of one sitcom actor and his perception of the business.

Nanjani could be joking, he did use one of the large technology companies to spread his message. Having a tweet storm about tech firms does seem a bit ironic. He makes some good points though, citing the fake news problem and saying that technology firms do not consider the ethics of what they do and can create problems.

"Tech has the capacity to destroy us. We see the negative effect of social media. & no ethical considerations are going into dev of tech. You can't put this stuff back in the box. Once it's out there, it's out there. And there are no guardians. It's terrifying. The end," he said.

"As a cast member on a show about tech, our job entails visiting tech companies [and] conferences etc. We meet ppl eager to show off new tech. Often we'll see tech that is scary. I don't mean weapons etc. I mean altering video, tech that violates privacy, stuff w obv ethical issues." µ