The total cost of an iPhone X over two years is over £2300

US RETAILER Best Buy has been forced to take the Apple iPhone X off presale after a mountain of complaints that it was adding $100 to the price of the SIM-free model.

Usually, Apple products are charged at standard pricing but in this case Best Buy had the baseline iPhone X, which goes on sale this Friday at $1099 instead of the already eye-watering $999.

It comes as more premium pricing emerges for the after sales element of owning the uber-phone.

Inc (not us, we're INQ) reports that the X will cost $279 for a screen repair. Compare that with $150-$170, with "miscellaneous" repairs billed at an almost-not-worth-bothering $549.

BUY A CASE. PUT THE CASE IN A CASE. (Don't put all your X in one basket).

Applecare? That's $199, up from $129 for the iPhone 8 and $149 for the iPhone 8 Plus.

So let's take a look at how this works. Let's assume you buy a full price iPhone X off contract. £1149. We're going to work on the basis that Apple is using 1:1 pricing for everything else as it is for the handset.

You're going to want Applecare. £200. Now let's assume you smash the screen three times (it's likely) in the two years.

If you don't opt for Applecare, that's £840. If you do, there's still an excess of £25 a pop to pay. That's £275, assuming you don't drop it in the toilet, but let's not even go there.

For an example, we're added in Three's Advanced Plan at £29.00 a month (let's ignore the fact that Three is also offering a plan with the handset for an eye-watering £117-a-month - a much more expensive way). In total that's £696 in airtime.

Now let's add in a case for good measure. Our friends at Mobilefun are doing a Ghostek Nautical Series Waterproof case for £39.99. That's far from the most expensive here, but it'll do the ruddy job.

So that's £2359.99 without any roaming charges, any "miscellaneous" damage repairs, any subscriptions to Apple Music, any apps, any Bluetooth headphones or adapters for your existing ones, any spare chargers… the list goes on.

This brings our sample total cost of ownership of an iPhone X in the UK to an Apple family fortune of… £98.33 a month over two years.

It's a long way from the cheapest handset we could find on Amazon Prime, this AEG for £11.95, which you can use in combination with a Freedompop SIM which costs zilch for 200 minutes, 200 texts and 200MB per month (you earn more by watching ads or referring friends) all for the cost of 99p activation. Total cost of ownership, £12.94, or just under 54p a month over 24 months.

Yes, that's not for everyone and we'll get a few people sneering that we've missed the point, but we're just saying - for this one extreme grabbing the headlines, there's another.

If you want to meet in the middle, one of our favourite phones of the year, the OnePlus 5, costs £450. Ours is on a £23 all-you-can-eat plan with roaming, a case and screen protector and with phone insurance free with a bank account, that's clocking in at just over a grand TCO - or less than £42 a month.

Got to make you think, hasn't it? µ