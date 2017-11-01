Shelley is an AI that helps your write horror stories

COULDN'T GET enough Halloween spookiness? MIT researchers may have the answer with an AI twist.

A team there has designed Shelley (named after ‘Mary' as in ‘Frankenstein') to write horror stories, taking its inspiration from the /r/nosleep Reddit group.

"The rapid progress in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has people worried about everything from mass unemployment to the annihilation of the human race at the hand of evil robots," researcher Iyad Rahwan told Quartz, "We know that AI terrifies us in the abstract sense. But can AI scare us in the immediate, visceral sense?"

Shelley has levels of creepy, and tweets a few lines out to Twitter. Users then continue the story (with a tweet of ‘#yourturn') and then Shelley adds more, like some weird Machiavellian game of Madlibs.

Being Reddit, there's a fair amount of disturbing Slash Fiction and some downright sickness amongst the source material, but Shelley responds best to the stories which get the most reaction on Twitter, so it has natural checks and balances for that, meaning it doesn't descend too far into Microsoft Tay madness.

Take this exchange as an example:

🆕 She was right about the light. It had a interesting smell... she was literally floating around it. I couldn't figure out if the smoke 1/2 — Shelley (@shelley_ai) November 1, 2017

but then again this one doesn't work so well as it just ends up with Shelley being caught in a loop of saying the word "grandfather". A lot.

🆕 I was standing right across the street, when a ghost stood behind me. I was so scared I couldn't move. I couldn't move. I wasn't able 1/2 — Shelley (@shelley_ai) October 31, 2017

It's slightly difficult to stick to the original rule of the subreddit which inspired it, "Suspension of disbelief is key here. Everything is true here, even if it's not. Don't be the jerk in the movie theater hee-hawing because monkeys don't fly." when you get moments like that, but it's a fascinating and sometimes very effective bit of AI. µ