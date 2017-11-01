How one social enterprise is using your old laptops to help the homeless

A SOCIAL ENTERPRISE in the UK is appealing to tech businesses and other local companies to donate old laptop computers so they can be refurbished and used to help those trying to find a way out of the cycle of homelessness.

SocialBox.biz aims to collect 1000 laptops by 2020, which will then be fixed up before being distributed by homeless charity Thames Reach.

It is hoped the scheme will allow more homeless and vulnerably housed people to manage job applications, get in touch or keep in touch with friends and family.

So far, 150 laptops have been donated and it is hoped this year's appeal will yield even more. Peter Paduh, founder of SocialBox explains "It's about bettering our communities and societies by taking the laptops some view as no longer needed and giving them to the people who need them the most."

Jeremy Swain, CEO of Thames Reach adds, "These laptops will give the homeless and marginalised people who receive them the opportunity to communicate with friends and relatives, develop new interests, and access advice to improve their skills and employment prospects."

Often, homelessness results in being cut off from our increasingly internet-connected society meaning that once out of the main loop, people often end up staying there. As local councils and government departments go increasingly online, this problem will compound as people have less access to help they may be able to receive to get back on their feet.

Homelessness can happen to anyone and since the financial crisis in this has been compounded with it just as likely that former city traders and company CEOs can end up sleeping rough through no fault of their own.

Socialbox.Biz is aiming to break that cycle. If you have a laptop to give, or better still, if your company has a bunch of them - (don't worry if they're too old to run current versions of Windows, they can be made to run Linux or Android, for example), please click here. And of course, Socialbox can discuss how to make sure there's no problem with your file security.

And before you ask, yes, INQ and its sister titles will be checking the cupboards. µ