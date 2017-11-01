Code error leaves many Google Doc users locked out of files

GOOGLE HAS fixed an error with Docs that left many users unable to access or amend their documents over the past 24 hours.

Without prior warning, some Google Docs users have found themselves locked out of their own files (or those they previously had access to) for, stated that files had "been flagged as inappropriate" and could no longer be accessed.

Many users took to Twitter with umbrage at the situation, and in search of an explanation.

Has anyone had @googledocs lock you out of a doc before? My draft of a story about wildlife crime was just frozen for violating their TOS. — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) 31 October 2017

oh no pic.twitter.com/Ix5v7vc31b — Stephen Hackett (@ismh) 31 October 2017

After nearly a day, and many, many complaints, a member of the Google Docs team posted on the product forum to confirm that the problem should be rectified and that access had been restored.

It transpires that even Google sometimes pushes code live that hasn't been properly checked, which is what the company says happened in this instance.

"We made a code push that incorrectly flagged a small percentage of Google Docs as abusive, which caused those documents to be automatically blocked. A fix is in place and all users should have full access to their docs," Google's spokesperson wrote.

While it might seem like 'no harm done' if access is fully restored, the simple fact that Google can (at any time) cut off access to all your private files in a way that means you can't use them at all will make a lot of people nervous about using Google's cloud-based Drive services without a local backup. And it would seem, rightly so.

Google says that it "will put processes in place to prevent this from happening again" in the future. µ