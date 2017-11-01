Simon's Cat game showed fake bloody tattoo ad to kids

AN ADVERT for a temporary tattoo that featured bruising and a bite mark has been banned from reappearing in a game aimed at children, following intervention from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) regulatory body in the UK.

The game - Simon's Cat Crunch Time - is rated as suitable for anyone over the age of three and is likely to have many children playing among its one million downloads on iOS and Android phones. It first appeared in July 2017.

"We noted that it was not clear from the ad that the product shown was a fake tattoo and we considered that the image, of a bite mark on a woman's chest which was red and bloody, might cause distress to children who saw it. Because of that, we considered the ad had not been targeted responsibly and therefore breached the Code," the ASA said in its ruling.

The complainant to the ASA argued that the ad hadn't been "responsibly targeted" by the company behind it - Wish.com - which was in part upheld because a lack of response by the company regarding the situation.

The ASA doesn't have any ability to fine US-based Wish.com or compel the company to respond in a more timely manner.

"We reminded them of their responsibility to provide a response to our enquiries and told them to do so in future," the ASA added.

The game's publisher, Strawdog Studios, said that the ad had appeared in the game in error, driven by programmatic advertising. In short, this leaves the job of buying and placing advertising at the hands of algorithms and without the need for human oversight or manual placement.

Nonetheless, Strawdog Studios, also said that it could manually block ads from appearing, so that's what it's doing for all Wish.com ads in the future. It added that no complaints had been made to the company itself. µ