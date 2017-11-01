'Wrong kind of Weather' knocks out Freeview during Bake Off Final

FREEVIEW, the default UK television service, is having a few problems today, leaving many viewers without access to the full complement of channels.

The reason behind the widespread outage won't come as too much of a surprise to many: it's the weather, the age-old enemy of television viewing.

"TV and radio signals can be affected by atmospheric conditions, including high air pressure (which brings fine weather), heavy rain or snow. We're aware that high air pressure is currently affecting TV and radio signals for some viewers," a spokesperson for Freeview told us.

According to service status monitoring service DownDetector.co.uk the problem is fairly widespread across south and central England, with people in the north of the country affected to a lesser extent. Specific reports have come in from London, Cambridge and Buckinghamshire, among others.

Unfortunately, it seems that the outage started right around the time the Great British Bake Off final was airing, leaving an already problem-prone (in which the winner was announced on Twitter before it aired) final episode off-limits entirely to some people.

now is NOT THE TIME FOR FREEVIEW TO GO DOWN #gbbo — sophie arber (@sophiearber) 31 October 2017

It's not a problem that resolved itself overnight, and a total lack of updates from Freeview via its social media channels hasn't helped people understand what's going on either.

To add to the confusion, even the Freeview Service Status checker page is currently unavailable, returning a 502 error.

While many people have no access at all, others simply have a reduced service. Ultimately, Freeview says there's nothing it can do about the situation and that we'll just have to wait for normal services to return "once the weather changes".

So that should be sometime around April, right? µ