Monero miner malware found lurking behind Android apps

THE BITCOIN MINING MALWARE threat that is Monero is making a splash in the Google Play store and has earned a warning alert from security firm Trend Micro.

We've seen Monero a couple of times now, including a threat on GTA V mods. Trend Micro says that this is a return to malware waters and not necessarily a good one.

"The efficacy of mobile devices to actually produce cryptocurrency in any meaningful amount is still doubtful. However, the effects on users of affected devices are clear: increased device wear and tear, reduced battery life, comparably slower performance," said the firm.

"Recently, we found that apps with malicious cryptocurrency mining capabilities on Google Play. These apps used dynamic JavaScript loading and native code injection to avoid detection. We detect these apps as ANDROIDOS_JSMINER and ANDROIDOS_CPUMINER."

The firm said that this is a return to the Play store for this kind of threat and that it first came across the problem a couple of years ago. It explains that before it infected users via poisoned sites and adverts and that the Play Store app focus was a new one for it.

"We've previously seen tech support scams and compromised websites used to deliver the Coinhive JavaScript cryptocurrency miner to users," it said.

"However, we're now seeing apps used for this purpose, which we detect as ANDROIDOS_JSMINER.Of the two apps we found; one supposedly helps users pray the rosary, while the other provides discounts of various kinds. Both of these samples do the same thing once they are started: they will load the JavaScript library code from Coinhive and start mining with the attacker's own site key."

People may get a notion that they are unwilling miners if they see a spike in their CPU usage. Their loss is the bad man's gain.

"These threats highlight how even mobile devices can be used for cryptocurrency mining activities, even if, in practice, the effort results in an insignificant amount of profit. Users should take note of any performance degradation on their devices after installing an app," added Trend Micro.

"We have reached out to Google, and the apps mentioned in this post are no longer on Google Play". µ