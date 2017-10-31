Skype's psychedelic design tantrum is rolling out to everyone on Mac and Windows

Who ever did this design must be a complete Wonka

GREAT NEWS for fans of apps you probably have no choice but to use being ruined. Skype's hideous new look is rolling out to Mac users, whilst simultaneously exiting beta in Windows 10.

The Universal Windows version of Skype now follows the colour scheme of the revamped (and generally derided) mobile app which looks, as we have said many times, like the bin next to exit of the Stealth ride at Thorpe Park during half-term.

The new version has customisable themes, so you can turn the background black if you want to, which make it look like you're typing on the boat ride from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, so yay for that happening.

Although this release does dial down some of the 'exorcist in a pic n' mix' of the app as it was in preview, its still a pretty spectacular change for anyone who wanted to keep using it as a business tool.

Of course, you're probably thinking "that's alright, I'll use the Skype for Business app instead then", but nooooooo, because that's being phased out in favour of Microsoft Teams.

Yes, once again, despite the will of people being completely against it, Microsoft is pressing on with a massive change on the basis that we'll all get used to it.

It's less obvious on desktop but on a mobile, you can see that the new design is aimed at catching up to more modern apps such as WhatsApp and Snapchat, based on sharing and selfie culture.

And that is one thing Skype has in its favour over these mobile apps - the desktop client is resident, it's not just a link to a mobile phone and a web wrapper.

That said, a bonus for Android users is the ability to link up your text messages to Skype, meaning that they appear across devices, including the desktop. That could well be the killer feature.

The Mac edition has begun rollout. Windows 7 and 8.1 users can expect the update in the coming days, while Windows 10 users will get an update shortly with some of the newest features. Don't all rush at once. µ