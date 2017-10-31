Razer Phone specs and pricing outed by trigger-happy UK retailer

3G's Razer Phone product page has since been taken down

A UK RETAILER is likely in trouble this week after a trigger-happy staffer put up the product page for the as-yet-unannounced Razer Phone.

Gaming peripheral outfit Razer teased its upcoming smartphone earlier this month, with the firm promising its "biggest unveiling" yet on 1 November (below).

While previous leaks have already taken the edge off the surprise, with the smartphone's Snapdragon 835 processor and 5.7in QHD screen already 'confirmed', UK retailer 3G has accidentally revealed almost everything there is to know about the smartphone.

As well as revealing what the Razer Phone looks like (the Nextbit Robin, basically), 3G's now-archived listing confirms that the handset will pack a 5.72in IGZO display with an iPad Pro-rivaling 120hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you'll find a hefty 8GB RAM, 64GB RAM a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support, with 3G's listing also confirming the phone's Dolby Atmos speakers and a dual camera system made up of a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP zooming lens.

Earlier rumours also claimed that, given Razer's acquisition of Nextbit, the smartphone might also feature some of the company's cloud-based infrastructure. There's also talk that, with the phone set to be aimed at 'hardcore gamers', a portion of the phone could be flanked by customizable LEDs.

Pricing has since been removed, but an earlier version of 3G's listing said that the Razer Phone would cost £45 on contract and about £595 on Pay As You Go.

Razer will unveil its debut smartphone at an event in London on Wednesday which it will livestream on its website from 8pm. Naturally, INQ will be here to bring you the latest. µ