Microsoft's Surface Pro LTE packs Core i5 power and launches in December

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that the long-rumoured Surface Pro LTE will be arriving in December.

Microsoft first teased the fifth incarnation of the Surface Pro at an event in Shanghai back in May, and this week confirmed that the device will be available in December, just as rumours had predicted.

Speaking at the Microsoft's Future Decoded event in London on Tuesday, Surface boss Panay confirmed the Surface Pro LTE's imminent release date but said the device would be targeted only at businesses initially.

Beyond that, a frighteningly-intense Panay didn't reveal much else about the hybrid 2-in-1, and failed to mention UK pricing, when it'll be available to consumers, nor how much battery life users can expect to see from the device.

He did confirm, however, that the Surface Pro LTE will ship with an Intel Core i5 processor under the hood, alongside a Cat 9 modem and 20 LTE bands to ensure worldwide cellular compatibility.

There will be two configurations, one with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. These will be priced at $1,149 and $1,449 in the US, respectively, the firm announced at its London-based event.

Today's launch comes just weeks after the firm showed off its second-gen Surface Book (below) which claims to cram the power of a desktop into a laptop.

The Surface Book 2, available in 13.5in and 15in configurations, runs Core i5 or Core i6 processors, discrete Nvidia graphics (on the higher-priced models) packs up to 16GB RAM and claims to offer a hefty 17 hours of battery life.

Panos said on Tuesday that the smaller model will be available in the UK on 16 November, with the 15in model set to arrive early next year. Pricing details have not yet been announced. µ