Facebook may have shown Russian-sponsored election posts to 126 million Americans

YOUR MUM'S social networking site Facebook has admitted that as many as 126 million Americans may have seen posts generated specifically to skew voting in the 2016 US General Election.

The allegedly Russian-sponsored spambots are said to have placed up to 80,000 posts containing propaganda based news stories, aimed at derailing the hearts and minds of voters, Reuters reports.

The news comes in the run-up to a Senate hearing in which representatives from Google, Facebook and Twitter, all of which are said to have been used as vote-twisting tools, will testify.

Russia says it did nothing and Russian Premier Vladimir Putin has repeatedly denied being involved, but nevertheless, the social networks seem to have evidence that that might not be completely true. And by completely, we mean, at all.

Twitter is said to have found 2,752 accounts linked to Russian ‘operatives'. It originally gave that figure as just 201 in September.

Google has found $4,700 linked to Russian advertising spend and was working to create a database of all the adverts.

Facebook's general counsel, Colin Stretch was keen to stress that the figure was a tiny proportion of the total number of Facebook posts and that they absolutely, definitely broke Facebook's terms of service, because what we were all thinking was "But surely it's a bit unfair to post stuff like this?", so it's reassuring to know that the lawyers are certain that it definitely wasn't legitimate behaviour. Phew.

"These actions run counter to Facebook's mission of building community and everything we stand for. And we are determined to do everything we can to address this new threat," he wrote.

It's actually quite an old threat. Old enough to have got a human tangerine into the White House, anyway. Perhaps we're into barn-door-bolted-horse territory?

Meanwhile Twitter, which has suspended all the accounts, because, well, obviously, said: "State-sanctioned manipulation of elections by sophisticated foreign actors is a new challenge for us - and one that we are determined to meet.".

Preferably before World War III breaks out, eh chaps? µ