HMD's Nokia 2 is a €99 smartphone with a 4,100mAh battery

HMD GLOBAL has unveiled the Nokia 2, a €99 Android mobe that packs a hefty 4,100mAh battery.

The entry-level phone was announced on Tuesday, and HMD claims that its meaty battery means it'll last two days on a single charge.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global, said: "We don't think you should have to do less with your phone which is why we created a smartphone that can power through when other devices need a pit stop.

"With the Nokia 2, we wanted to replicate the unique Android experience we've delivered so far with the long-lasting battery which so many fans associate and expect from their Nokia phones."

Elsewhere under the hood, the Nokia 2 also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via microSD.

The Nokia 2, like its more expensive siblings, comes crafted from a single block of aluminium, which houses its 5in 1280x720 LCD display. Again like its siblings, the handset will arrive running an unskinned version of Android Nougat (with an Oreo update promised) complete with Google Assistant baked-in.

The smartphone also touts an 8MP rear-facing camera, a 5MP front camera, support for Cat 4 LTE speeds and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Nokia 2 will launch in three colours: pewter/black, pewter/white, and copper/black, and will retail for around €99 (£87) globally. HMD said the phone will be available in mid-November, but exact UK availability details have not yet been announced.

HMD is reportedly gearing up to launch the Nokia 9, its highest-spec Android smartphone to date. µ