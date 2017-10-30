Google CEO Sundar Pichai dedicates a day to dealing with cheeseburger emoji

GOOGLE'S CEO IS TACKLING what may turn out to be one of the biggest business problems he will ever face in his life. Not taxes, but where the cheese should go on a hamburger emoji.

We could have cared less, but we cannot help but wonder how Google came to release its image of the burger with cheese on the bottom of the burger because no one ever does that. It goes on the top, that makes sense, and that is what happens. A look at Apple's range shows cheese on top, and it is the same with Microsoft.

You would think it would all be so simple. Emojipedia makes it very clear what a burger emoji should look like: "Two buns, containing a meat patty, cheese, and sometimes lettuce or tomato," it says. "Hamburger was approved as part of Unicode 6.0 in 2010 and added to Emoji 1.0 in 2015."

Someone noticed the discrepancy this weekend and Tweeted about it, saying that something needed to be done.

Google's Sundar saw this, or was told by a flunky about it, and tweeted his response in which he promised to sort out the important business as his immediate priority. "Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this!" he said.

Google only added cheese to its emoji burger in Android 8.0, previously only supplying a tomato and some lettuce.

Just picture that, he will be working on it now. Standing over the shoulder of some designer and pointing again and again at the top side of the burger stack, and screaming: "There.. There… There…!"

Or maybe he just sent someone an email, telling them to fix the Google emoji and make it more like Microsoft's and not like Apple's. He'll probably have a burger for lunch too. µ