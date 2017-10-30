Heathrow's secret security files exposed via USB stick 'found in street'

HEATHROW AIRPORT has launched an investigation after a USB stick containing confidential security information was found in the street.

The Sunday Mirror reports that the USB stick - which contained 2.5GB of unencrypted data - was discovered by a member of the public on Ilbert Street in Queen's Park.

This passerby decided it would be a good idea to hand it into the newspaper, for some reason, and The Mirror says it was quick to contact Heathrow officials.

This warning likely came after the newspaper had a good sniff around. The USB stick is said to have contained 76 folders and more than 170 documents, some of which were marked "confidential" or "restricted" but could still be accessed due to the lack of encryption on the device.

According to the report, the stick contained sensitive files including the exact route that the Queen takes to the airport, the types of ID needed to access restricted areas, the locations of CCTV cameras and tunnels linked to the Heathrow Express and a timetable of patrols that was used to guard the site against suicide bombers and terror attacks.

Unnamed sources connected with the airport told the newspaper that Heathrow officials probing the issue were keen to find out whether the incident was the result of an "incompetent data breach" or whether somebody had leaked the files intentionally.

Police are said to be concerned that, if an intentional breach, the information may have been copied and circulated on the dark web.

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport has stated that airport users are not at risk as a result of the breach.

"Heathrow's top priority is the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues. The UK and Heathrow have some of the most robust aviation ­security measures in the world and we remain vigilant to evolving threats by updating our procedures on a daily basis.

"We have reviewed all of our security plans and are confident that Heathrow remains secure." µ