Nintendo Switch now expected to outsell the Wii U in just one year

JAPANESE GAMING OUTFIT Nintendo expects its newfangled Switch console to outsell the Wii U in just 12 months.

The firm announced on Monday that it sold 4.89 million Nintendo Switch devices in the past six months, taking total sales of the device to 7.63 million units.

This has got Nintendo rubbing its hands together with glee, and the firm said that it now expects to sell 14 million units by the time the Switch turns one year old - up from the 10 million figure it previously touted.

If Nintendo hits its newly-revised targets, which has also seen the firm increasing its forecast for the full-year from $6.59bn to $8.44bn, the firm could see the Nintendo Switch outsell its Wii U predecessor in a single year. The now-defunct older console reached 13.56 million sales over its five-year lifetime, while the original Wii sold more than 100 million units.

According to a report at Reuters, this increase in demand for the Switch has left suppliers "scrambling for parts", but Nintendo is said to be increasing production in order to meet customer demand.

"We've boosted Switch production in order to meet strong demand from our customers as it was difficult for customers to buy the consoles at retail stores," said Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima.

Elsewhere in its latest earnings report, Nintendo says that it managed to flog 22 million games during the second half of 2017, bringing the lifetime total to 27.5 million units sold. This doesn't include sales of the firm's newly-released and much-hyped Super Mario Odyssey game, so this figure is likely to soar before the end of the year.

The figure does include, however, 4.7 million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, 4.42 million copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3.61 million units of Splatoon 2.

Overall, Nintendo recorded sales of £2.5bn in the last quarter, an increase of 173 per cent compared the same period last year. Profit for the three-month period came in at £334m. µ