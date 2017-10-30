Microsoft warns of Xbox One X shortages due to 'really high' demand

Get them while they available, and at their highest price

MAYBE WE ARE CYNICAL, but we can't think of a single reason why Microsoft would choose to tell people that it may not be able to meet seasonal demand for the new Xbox other than to drive up interest and sales.

Damn, part of it will be to get the press to do it for them. Damn, well, why not. We are here now anyway.

Xbox UK boss Harvey Eagle told Gamesindustry.biz about his fears for shoppers this season, suggesting that anyone that did not get themselves in-line early for an Xbox One X could have ruined Christmas already.

"The Scorpio edition sold out in record time," he said. "It was the fastest pre-order of an Xbox that we've ever had. I can't guarantee that stock will be available in launch week for people to just walk into a store and pick up. Demand is really high.

"I'd just encourage people if they want one at launch, to get moving. What I can say is that we will have new stock deliveries into retail each week as we get through to Christmas."

Although Eagle has Microsoft stuff to sell, he took a little time out of the Xbox One X talk to mention the Nintendo Switch, which he said was helping keep the home consumer market chugging over while it spends ages between releases itself.

"If I think about the home console market, there is actually growth there this year, which I think is great," he added. "A lot of that is driven by the success of Switch. Nintendo is doing a really great job. Obviously, with Xbox One X launching, we think that is a real opportunity for retailers to have success with Xbox.

The Xbox One X is on pre-sale now at places like Tesco for £449.99. For that, you get a black 1TB box. It is out on 7 November. µ