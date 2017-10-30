Apple fired an engineer after his daughter's iPhone X hands-on video went viral

APPLE HAS REPORTEDLY UPSET an engineer and his young daughter by removing him from its company after she posted a hands-on video of the iPhone X that she took during a campus tour.

Brooke Amelia Peterson is the daughter, according to The Verge. She has posted two videos, the first of was s hands-on look at the iPhone X, and the second of which explains that thanks to that video she will be seeing more of her dad because he will not be working at Apple anymore. She is crying in that one.

Apple does not apparently allow people to wander around filming on its campus, so how it came to be that a teenage girl was able to film such a precious thing as the iPhone X is a bit of a mystery. Apple usually sits on such devices like a fat hen on an egg, apart from when it once left a prototype in a bar. And that was years ago.

Most of the controversial video is a shopping session between the kid and her mum. Dad turns up to take them into the Apple Park campus and using his iPhone X to pay for some lunch. Even the cashier seems amazed that the girl is filming it, and it seems her dad has forgotten everything Apple ever told him about what to keep his mouth shut about and never considered that letting a teenage girl vlog about the thing would be a good idea.

Turns out it is not a good idea, and the old man was given the chop. Brooke suggested that Apple was not playing fair, and ought to be a bit more chill about this.

"At the end of the day, when you work for Apple it doesn't matter how good of a person you are," she said in the second video. "If you break a rule, they just have no tolerance. They had to do what they had to do."

She added that she did not realise that any rules were being broken. µ