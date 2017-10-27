WhatsApp now lets users delete embarrassing messages

FACEBOOK-OWNED MESSAGING SERVICE WhatsApp has equipped its users with the ability to delete messages for the first time, good news for anyone that's ever sent an unintended dinkle pic.

The feature is rolling out now, albeit slowly, to WhatsApp's iOS, Android and web apps, and comes with two options - 'Delete for Everyone' and 'Delete for Me'.

The first option lets users be wiped and removed for all users' in a conversation.

"Deleting messages for everyone allows you to delete specific messages you have sent to either a group or an individual chat," WhatsApp explains in its FAQ.

"This is particularly useful if you sent a message to the wrong chat or if the message you sent contains a mistake."

After a message has been deleted users will see a message saying "this message was deleted" in place of the original message, but WhatsApp notes that this feature will only work if both the recipient and sender have the latest version of the app installed.

'Delete for Me', as its name suggests, will see a wiped message removed from your history but continue to remain in the recipient's chat.

WhatsApp explains: "Deleting messages for yourself allows you to delete your copy of messages you've sent or received from your phone. This has no effect on your recipients' chats. Your recipients will still see the messages in their chat screen."

Once the feature has arrived, you simply go to the chat containing the message you want to delete, tap and hold the message and press 'delete'.

However, you can only delete messages for everyone for up to seven minutes after sending, so you best hope you quickly realise that you accidentally sent that dinkle-shot to 'mum'.

According to a report at WABetaInfo, the feature currently supports the deletion text messages, images, videos, GIFs, voice messages, stickers (in future), contact cards, files, locations, quoted messages and status replies. Stickers aren't yet supported, for some reason. µ