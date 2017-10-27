Google says there's nothing wrong with Pixel 2 range, begins rolling out fixes

GOOGLE HAS explained to those complaining about its new flagship Pixel 2 phones that there's absolutely nothing wrong with them. But they are going to fix them from not being broken, which they're not. Definitely not.

In a long and involved blog post, the team explains: "We've received some feedback about the Pixel 2 XL displays not appearing as saturated as other phones. We attribute this perception to our choice to calibrate the Pixel 2 XL for delivering natural, accurate colours, taking advantage of the new colour management support in Android 8.0 Oreo."

Erm… no… the complaint was more that if you tilt it slightly, it turns blue. The colours looking washed out (and they do) is the least of our problems, though apparently, it's not a problem at all. So Google is going to fix it anyway.

The post goes on to announce a new "saturated" colour mode for those who don't mind having a negatively named way of having brighter colours.

A secondary post adds on the subject of blue-hue. But as many readers have pointed out, it doesn't address the blue hue being at very slight angles (and yes, the one in the office does it at the slightest tilt), the screen burn or the black smear on the screen.

The clicks and whistles heard (is it a phone or a dolphin) on the smaller Pixel 2 have been acknowledged with a firmware update pending, as per the Pixel Community pages: "We are validating a software update to address faint clicking sounds on some Pixel 2 devices.

"The update will be made available in the coming weeks. The clicking noise being reported does not affect the performance of your device but if you find it bothersome you can temporarily turn off NFC in Settings > Connected devices > NFC."

You'd think that'd be quite enough for one week. But nope. The Android 8.1 Oreo Beta has been released and XDA is reporting that people trying to install in are soft-bricking their phones, leaving them stuck at the bootloader. It seems Google can't catch a break.

You can be sure that while on the outside, the company is retaining serenity, internally, someone is running around trying to find out what the hell happened.

BUT! FRET NOT! All of this is alright, as Google has announced that the warranty for Pixel 2 devices is being extended to two years in an act of non-admissive admittance. Hu-flippin-zah.

Whether it will fend off the possibility of some sort of recall remains to be seen. You can't fix screen burn with firmware. µ