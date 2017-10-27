Brit whacked with £16,000 bill for illegally streaming Sky Sports online

A BRITISH CHAP has been ordered to pay £16,000 for illegally streaming Sky Sports online, as the UK's crackdown on 'piracy' continues.

The Independent has the scoop and reports that the UK High Court this week ordered Mr Yusuf Mohammed, from Bristol, to pay legal costs of more than £16,000.

Mohammed has also been ordered to disclose details about the money he made streaming Sky Sports content, according to the report, along with details about anyone he colluded with during the operation.

FACT, the UK's intellectual property protection body, is unsurprisingly cheerful about the ruling. CEO Kieron Sharp said: "This is the latest action taken in the ongoing crackdown on illegal digital piracy.

"It should now be crystal clear to anyone thinking of pirating or watching a pirated stream that this is not a grey area and that it is illegal."

This ruling comes just weeks after Brian Thompson, an 18-year old electronics seller from Middlesborough, was whacked with an 18-month suspended sentence after pleading guilty to charges related to the sale of so-called 'fully loaded' Kodi boxes.

Issuing the ruling at Teeside Crown Court, Judge Peter Armstrong said: "If anyone was under any illusion as to whether such devices as these, fully loaded Kodi boxes, were illegal or not, they can no longer be in any doubt.

"I've come to the conclusion that in all the circumstances, an immediate custodial sentence is not called for. As a warning to others in future, they may not be so lucky."

According to FACT, a quarter of the UK population access digital material illegally, while more than one million Brits purchasing 'illegal' set-top boxes over the past two years.

In its recent report, it warned that many "don't understand" the risks associated with so-called 'piracy', which if the UK government gets its way, could include a 10-year jail sentence. µ