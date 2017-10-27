HPE looks to simplify AI adoption with biz-focused deep learning toolset

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE) has delved into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) with a new suite of platforms and services to help companies get to grips with deep learning tech.

The company is focusing on deep learning, a key subset of AI. Inspired by the neural networks that underlie the functioning of the human brain, it is used in challenging tasks, such as image and facial recognition.

Often, when implementing this technology, companies need access to high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure that can build and train learning models for high volumes of data. However, many firms lack expertise and resources in this area, and HPE is looking to change this with its new offerings. The aim is simplifying AI adoption.

'Rapid Software Development for AI' is the company's flagship offering here. It's an integrated hardware and software solution that can support HPC and deep learning applications.

The platform is based on the HPE Apollo 6500 system in collaboration with Bright Computing, enabling companies to develop deep learning applications quickly.

Meanwhile, HPE's so-called 'Deep Learning Cookbook' is a set of tools intended to guide companies in choosing the best hardware and software for different deep learning needs.

According to HPE, the tools "help enterprises estimate performance of various hardware platforms, characterise the most popular deep learning frameworks, and select the ideal hardware and software stacks to fit their individual needs".

HPE has also set up an innovation centre to support long-term research projects in artificial intelligence. Located in Houston, Texas, Palo Alto in California and Grenoble in the south of France, the centres will support universities, enterprises and independent academics.

It's opening support centres for IT departments and data scientists looking to accelerate the development of their deep learning applications, too. They'll be located across five locations, including Houston, Palo Alto, Tokyo, Bangalore and Grenoble.

Pankaj Goyal, vice president of artificial intelligence business at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said: "We live in a world today where we're generating copious amounts of data, and deep learning can help unleash intelligence from this data.

"However, a 'one size fits all' solution doesn't work. Each enterprise has unique needs that require a distinct approach to get started, scale and optimise its infrastructure for deep learning.

Paul Padley, professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University, said that the support centres should accelerate the pace and ease of research in AI. "Artificial intelligence has the ability to transform scientific data analysis, making predictions and surprising connections," he said.

"We are at a precipice where the AI revolution can now have a profound impact on reshaping innovation, science, education and society, at large." µ