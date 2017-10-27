McAfee stops letting governments probe its software amid reports of Russian meddling

SECURITY OUTFIT McAfee has said it's to end a process that allows foreign governments to review the source code of its products.

A spokesperson for McAfee confirmed the news to Reuters, stopping a practice some pundits have labelled a high-security risk.

Many governments around the globe have been placing demands on security companies to explore their products for potential security vulnerabilities.

Moscow, in particular, has upped the pressure on Western technology companies in recent times. It wants to ensure there aren't any "secret backdoors" that government actors could exploit.

In June, Reuters reported that Russia had upped the ante on source code reviews, with Russian companies carrying out them in secure facilities called "clean rooms".

These reviews, according to the report, are mandatory requirements from Russian defence agencies when foreign software is being used within government departments.

However, while it would seem that Russia is only trying to protect itself from cyber attacks, many security experts and US officials have said the reviews provide the country with an opportunity to look for weaknesses within the software.

McAfee initially ended these reviews in April, after it left Intel to become an independent company. However, the spokesperson didn't give a specific timeline for when it exactly stopped these reviews or any cases of security issues.

"The new McAfee has defined all its own new processes, reflecting business, competitive and threat landscapes unique to our space," the spokeswoman told Reuters. "This decision is a result of this transition effort."

Other cybersecurity companies have taken similar actions in recent months amid reports of Russian meddling. In June, Symantec refused to give Russia access to its source code, after last year announcing a global policy where it refuses to hand over its source code to governments required for accessing entry to a market.

"It poses a risk to the integrity of our products that we are not willing to accept," Symantec spokesperson Kristen Batch told Reuters.

That said, some companies haven't been as strict here. A separate Reuters found that Hewlett Packard Enterprise is allowing security testing company Echelon to carry out reviews of its ArcSight product for Russia. µ