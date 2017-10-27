OnePlus 5T leak points to 16 November launch date

THE LAUNCH of the long-rumoured OnePlus 5T could be just weeks away, with a leaked slide pointing to an unveiling next month.

The presentation slide (above), obtained by GizChina.it, shows the OnePlus 5T launch date as 16 November and states that the handset will go on sale in the same month.

That falls in line with information provided earlier this week by Twitter tipster evleaks, who claims the OnePlus 5T release date will be 20 November.

The slide also suggests that the OnePlus 5T will be an Amazon exclusive, but that likely refers to the Indian market. Here in the UK, if the handset does arrive next month, it likely will be available to buy both from OnePlus directly and via mobile operators.

An official-looking image of the OnePlus 5T is also shown on the leaked slide, along with the tagline: "Larger display. Same footprint". This appears to confirm earlier rumours that the handset will boast a virtual bezel-free design and a Galaxy S8-style 18:9 display, all housed in the same chassis as the sold-out-everywhere OnePlus 5.

This 18:9 display is expected to measure in at 6in, with rumours pointing to a 2160x1920 resolution.

Elsewhere, the OnePlus 5T is expected to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage and a 20MP + 16MP dual-lens camera, which OnePlus founder Carl Pei teased on Twitter (below) earlier this week. There's also talk of a 20MP camera on the front of the device.

Cool photo, must have come from a great camera 😉 pic.twitter.com/DyiULnyTYN — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 25, 2017

There's no word yet as to how much the OnePlus 5T will cost, but a shady listing on China's Opposition Mart pegged the handset with a $549 (around £420) price-tag. µ